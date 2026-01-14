We all love Mizuno irons but there is far less talk about their drivers.

For a period they were in many of our bags but they’ve certainly been overtaken by other brands, with TaylorMade and Titleist leading the way and the likes of Callaway, Ping and Cobra also producing some fantastic products.

Now Mizuno have gone for something different in their latest release. The big talking point here is the Nanoalloy face which has something of a look of the TaylorMade carbon face – but this is different.

The idea of the Nanoalloy face comes from what Mizuno have seen in their softball and tennis rackets to hit the ball faster. There is a whole load of science behind this but the gist is that it receives, stores and then releases the energy more consistently. So it’s both stiff and springy which is what you want from a driver impact.

There are two drivers in the new Mizuno line-up, the JPX One and JPX One Select, and both titanium faces are as much as 10 per cent thinner, which helps to expand the area of the face that produces the highest ball speed.

What Mizuno say: ‘The JPX One driver, the world’s first to feature Nanoalloy face technology. Developed in collaboration with materials specialists Toray, Nanoalloy utilises microscopic polymer dispersion to produce a face that dynamically alters its elasticity under impact.

“This breakthrough pairs with a newly engineered Cortech face, up to 0.35mm thinner than previousgenerations, expanding the Corarea (high-speed rebound zone) by over 15%. In robotic testing, JPX One outperformed leading competitors for both ball speed and carry, producing faster, longer, and more consistent results from every impact location.”

Mizuno JPX One and JPX One Select test and review

Having tested these the first thing to say, away from the face, is the super-premium look of both. The JPX One comes in offerings of 9, 10.5 and 12˚ with four degrees of adjustability. The JPX One Select comes in 9 and 10.5˚ with the same ability to move the loft up and down.

The JPX One is the driver for most of us. This is easier to square with a slight built-in draw bias and it has a larger footprint.

The JPX One Select is minimally more compact and is for the faster swingers of the club. There is very little in it, both look incredible when looking down on the ball and from underneath, but the Select slightly edges it even if it is so indiscriminate.

If you are testing both, then one will certainly suit you more than the other as the results offer something quite different.

For me the JPX One was ideal. In terms of ball speed it exceeded what I currently use though it’s not as explosive as I maybe imagined. But it’s solid, very solid.

I would very easily switch into this for the forgiving nature – some mishits maybe lacked the distance but the corrective nature of the club meant that there were no big misses and, as I built my confidence up, the results improved.

In testing I was able to flight it down, for that little fairway finder, as well as put more into some drives with the confidence that not too much could go wrong.

The sound is also worth noting, it is firm and poppy but certainly not enough to be off-putting.

These drivers are so eye-catching and it’s hard to think of a better looking Mizuno driver. It takes a lot for me to change driver – I’ve used the same one for eight years – but the JPX One is one that I will continue to use and test this winter.

If you do get a chance to get to a Mizuno fitting day I would very strongly recommend trying both these drivers, as you might be in for a very nice suprise.

