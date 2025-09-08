Rory McIlroy celebrates with 2025 Irish Open trophy after a playoff victory over Joakim Lagergren at The K Club, Ireland

The K Club in County Kildare hosted the Amgen Irish Open, and a familiar face was once again on hand to take the lion’s share of the $6million purse.

Rory McIlroy needed three play-off holes to defeat Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren and make a long awaited return to the winner’s podium.

The Northern Irishman’s last win came at the Masters in April, where he completed his career Grand Slam. Though he went close with a runner’s up finish at the Scottish Open in July.

McIlroy took the Irish Open to a play-off after holing a 25-foot eagle on the last, to level Lagergren’s final round of 66.

The duo birdied the first two play-off holes, but Lagergren ended up in the water on the third allowing McIlroy to reclaim the crown he last won in 2016.

It was McIlroy’s third play-off win of the season after victories in the Players Championship and the Masters.

McIlroy believes 2025 could be his best year

“I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible,” McIlroy said.

“This has exceeded all of my expectations. I’m just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win.

“To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year – 2025’s going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career.

“But we’re not finished yet, I’ve got a big week next week at Wentworth and then obviously everybody’s looking forward to the Ryder Cup.”

Prize money for each player at the 2025 Irish Open

1 Rory McIlroy (-17) – $1,020,000

2 Joakim Lagergren (-17)- $660,000

T3 Angel Hidalgo (-15) – $337,800

T3 Rafa Cabrera Bello (-15) – $337,800

T5 Adrien Saddier (-13) – $232,200

T5 Angel Ayora (-13) – $232,200

7 Oliver Lindell (-12) – $180,000

8 Jacob Skov Olesen (-11) – $150,000

T9 Shaun Norris (-10) – $121,600

T9 Daniel Brown (-10) – $121,600

T9 Jeff Winther (-10) – $121,600

T12 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-8) – $97,200

T12 Thomas Detry (-8) – $97,200

T12 Marcus Armitage (-8) – $97,200

T15 Clément Sordet (-7)- $81,120

T15 Shane Lowry (-7) – $81,120

T15 David Ravetto (-7) – $81,120

T15 Richard Sterne (-7) – $81,120

T15 Joost Luiten (-7) – $81,120

T20 Thorbjørn Olesen (-6) – $67,000

T20 Casey Jarvis (-6) – $67,000

T20 Niklas Lemke (-6) – $67,000

T20 Manuel Elvira (-6) – $67,000

T20 Jack Senior (-6) – $67,000

T20 Tom McKibbin (-6) – $67,000

T26 Todd Clements (-5) – $58,800

T26 Jannik De Bruyn (-5) – $58,800

T26 Bernd Wiesberger (-5) – $58,800

T29 Daniel Hillier (-4) – $48,900

T29 Ben Schmidt (-4) – $48,900

T29 Tapio Pulkkanen (-4) – $48,900

T29 Romain Langasque (-4) – $48,900

T29 John Parry (-4) – $48,900

T29 Thomas Aiken (-4) – $48,900

T29 Jhonattan Vegas (-4) – $48,900

T29 Nacho Elvira (-4) – $48,900

T37 Brandon Wu (-3) – $39,000

T37 Matteo Manassero (-3) – $39,000

T37 Elvis Smylie (-3) – $39,000

T37 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (-3) – $39,000

T37 Mikael Lindberg (-3) – $39,000

T42 Hamish Brown (-2) – $33,600

T42 Tyrrell Hatton (-2) – $33,600

T42 Laurie Canter (-2) – $33,600

T42 Tom Vaillant (-2) – $33,600

T46 Jeong Weon Ko (-1) – $28,800

T46 Aaron Cockerill (-1) – $28,800

T46 Ross Fisher (-1) – $28,800

T46 Andreas Halvorsen (-1) – $28,800

T50 Alexander Levy (E) – $22,900

T50 Eugenio Chacarra (E) – $22,900

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E) – $22,900

T50 Alex Maguire (E) – $22,900

T50 Marco Penge (E) – $22,900

T50 Patrick Reed (E) – $22,900

T56 Alejandro Del Rey (1) – $18,600

T56 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (1) – $18,600

T56 Zander Lombard (1) – $18,600

T56 Yuto Katsuragawa (1) – $18,600

T56 Erik Van Rooyen (1) – $18,600

61 Sean Crocker (2) – $16,800

T62 Adrian Otaegui (3) – $15,300

T62 Kazuma Kobori (3) – $15,300

T62 Martin Laird (3) – $15,300

T62 Paul O’Hara (3) – $15,300

66 Joel Moscatel (4) – $13,800

67 Davis Bryant (5) – $13,200

T68 Guido Migliozzi (6) – $11,250

T68 Dylan Naidoo (6) – $11,250

T68 Simon Forsström (6) – $11,250

T68 Robin Williams (6) – $11,250

72 Jesper Svensson (8) – $8,997