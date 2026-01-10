Tommy Fleetwood is now the World No. 3 golfer on the planet, above him is only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

This year he won for the first time on the PGA Tour, picking his moment perfectly to sweep up at the Tour Championship. Before that he’d blown previous chances to supposedly ‘break through’, despite having won countless times on the DP World Tour, but you would never know it.

Historically he’s had the swing yips, he’s played 36 holes on the Wednesday of an Open at Troon to try and find his swing and he’s been to places mentally that would never suggest he would go on to be the third best player in the world.

In 2025, he won his first four matches at Bethpage to help put Europe on the verge of just their fifth away victory. He now has 11 wins and two ties from 17 matches – and a ridiculous 71% overall record – but you would never know it.

He’s always answered every question and given honest answers and he’s been rewarded for all of it. Ask any of the tour staff who they best like to deal with and Fleetwood will be the first name out. It’s a lovely skill to be able to be yourself at all times and Fleetwood has it in spades.

It’s very easy to pick holes in all of them; Scheffler’s dull, Rory can be a bit Marmite to some (god knows why), Rose is a bit cheesy etc etc but Fleetwood ticks all the boxes.

If you were fancying a pint, and guarantee yourself you wouldn’t be let down, you’d have to go with Fleetwood. You’d likely get a few games of pool in, probably some darts and he’d probably happily throw in a couple of quid to enter the quiz.

Years ago I played in a pro-am with Fleetwood in Portugal, long before he had played in the Ryder Cup and not long after the swing problems. There was one tee shot – a big block right that obviously did his head in – but he was faultless throughout.

He made all of our days as enjoyable as they could ever have been and, for the last two holes, he pulled my trolley to try and cajole me into using a shot wisely.

Standing over the approach shot, he whispered ‘Show me the shot’, at which I dissolved into giggles. Minutes later he was bellowing ‘Show me the shot!’ as my (thinned) 8-iron made its way to the green.

Fleetwood has remained effortlessly cool over all these years. He’s still only 34 and you would strongly fancy that his very best years are still to come.

Now we’ve had the Rory and Augusta career slam, many of us will be hoping that our next biggest wish – Fleetwood to win a Major – will come off.

We wouldn’t be fussy over which one, the Open at Birkdale would be off-the-charts special, while his record at Augusta also makes for optimistic reading.

So, this is a very easy answer and, you would suspect, will carry on being the case for as long as he’s playing the game.

