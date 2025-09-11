Charley Hull is back in the United States this week, participating in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The current world number eight has remained busy on the Tour despite facing a number of injury and health hurdles in recent weeks.

Last August, for instance, the 29-year-old tripped over a curb in a parking lot at ahead of the PIF London Championship. Hull was forced to withdraw from the event.

“Obviously, I tore a ligament completely in half in my ankle, so that was at a golf tournament after the British Open,” Hull said during a press conference.

“I had to pull [out]. They said it would probably be about nine weeks recovery time, but I cut it down to three. I am a little bit sore this week after playing last week.”

Last July, Hull faced another bizarre health scare, passing out twice during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship in France. A virus was ultimately cited as the cause of the problem.

“I feel like it’s just come at the wrong time when I’m playing well,” Hull said of her recent setbacks.

“It’s just gone one after another. Playing pretty decent golf—touch wood—and it’s just come at an awkward point as well and you just want to play loads of golf. But it’s life and at the end of the day I’m still breathing, so I’m fine.”

Not long after fainting on the course, the Brit started to experience problems with her back. That, however, did not stop her from competing at the AIG Women’s British Open, and finishing in an impressive second spot – two shots behind Miyu Yamashita.

What’s next for Charley Hull?

Hull was back in action last week in the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Houston Championship, producing a tremendous performance as she finished tied for second. The Brit was just two shots adrift of eventual winner Nuria Iturrioz.

The golfer admitted she got ‘bored’ during her four week recovery from the ankle injury. That was one of the reasons which led to her quick recovery and return to the golf course.

When asked whether she ever considered taking an extended break, Hull said: “I think it’s actually boring to be sat on the sofa doing sweet nothing, do you know what I mean? I always like to be doing something, and the golf course is the place that I’m meant to be.”

Despite wanting to keep busy, Hull is thinking about avoiding October’s Lotte Championship on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The event gets underway on October 1.

She said: “I feel like a 12-hour flight to L.A. and then a five-hour flight [to Hawaii] could do me more harm than good, get there and not play.

“We’ll try to assess it over the next few weeks.”

Hull is a lot more excited about the prospect of going to South Korea in late October for the International Crown – a biennial, four-player team event.

“I’m really looking forward to them events and the end of the season as well. Be good fun,” added the Brit.