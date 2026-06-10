Designed by William Flynn in 1894, Shinnecock Hills is one of the US Open’s most famed host venues – and is also feared for being among the toughest of all of them.

It is built on sandy soil, has links-like characteristics and has always produced remarkable US Opens.

Let’s take a look at them.

1896

In the 19th century the US Amateur Championship ranked higher than the US Open. In fact, Shinnecock’s first championship had just 35 starters and only 28 completed the 36 holes.

The tournament also began Shinnecock’s tradition for controversy with many players signed a petition saying they would not play if John Shippen, an African American, and Oscar Bunn, a native American started.

The dissenters were repelled, Shippen contended, and the winner was Scotland James Foulis who carded 78-74 to win by three and claim the $150 first prize.

1986

After nearly a century, the US Open returned to Shinnecock in 1986 and it was a year of veteran winners.

Jack Nicklaus had just won the Masters, his 18th major victory, aged 46.

And Raymond Floyd won the US Open aged 43, becoming the then-oldest winner of the championship. 1986 was also the year of Greg Norman’s many near-misses – he led after 54 holes but carded a final round 75 to Floyd’s 66.

1995

Another near miss for Norman. He led by two at halfway, was tied for the lead after 54 holes, and finished alone in second.

Only one man beat him and that was Corey Pavin whose 4-wood was his secret weapon.

Pavin was the archetypal ‘shorter but straight’ US Open winner and ended the week the only man not over-par.

2004

The course could be attacked in the first two rounds but on Saturday only three men beat par.

It got worse on the final day: the field average was 78.7 and no-one beat par. The USGA even had to water some of the greens mid round which was nothing short of a humiliation.

Retief Goosen ended the week champion on 4-under, with Phil Mickelson the only other golfer under-par.

2018

Gusting wind meant only four golfers beat par in the first round and at halfway Dustin Johnson was 4-under, four clear of the field.

The Saturday golf was brutal, however. By the end of it four golfers were tied for the lead on 3-over – and Phil Mickelson famously picked his ball up as it rolled off the green incurring a two-shot penalty.

Brooks Koepka triumphed with a final round 68, holding off a charging Tommy Fleetwood who thrashed a Sunday 63. Koepka won $2.1 million.

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