With each passing year that we watch Tiger hobble his way around Augusta National, the more many of us want it all to just stop.

Most of us have lost track of the amount of procedures that he’s undergone, he’s lucky to still be alive let alone swing a golf club, and he’s playing a course that is far too long and hilly for anyone not in their prime.

Imagine not playing for months on end and then facing the test of Augusta where many of the par 4s are now a slog, let along the 5s. We watch year after year as the likes of Bernhard Langer hit 20+ metal woods over the course of their 71s and tip our hats accordingly but this isn’t how we’d want to remember Tiger around here.

We’re not at the stage of him getting the Tournament underway – and fawning over him by addressing him as Mr Woods – but there should be something in between. Maybe nine or 18 holes before stepping to the side. We can look at his scorecard but that wouldn’t be the point – we’d just want to see him on the course and not the Par 3 which seems to get more unwatchable with every year.

The last time I watched Woods play in person was at the 2019 Open at Portrush. After watching every shot of his opening 78 I came away hoping that he would soon be winding down and this was just three months after winning at Augusta and seven years ago.

He’s now 50. In March 2025 he ruptured his Achilles tendon while training at home and last October he underwent the seventh back surgery of his career. And then we expect him to swing a driver at 110mph, smash a collection of long irons off uneven lies and deal with rapid, sloping greens.

Plus everything else. To watch Woods on the grounds of Augusta is like nothing else in the game. You might not be able to run on the property but try telling that to the patrons when he makes an unexpected appearance on the 1st tee on a practice day.

Now the signs are that he might be approaching something like minimal fitness. The TGL reappearance is a world away from The Masters but it’s Tiger on the big stage with everybody now watching.

Common sense would tell us that The Open, in bright and bouncy conditions, should be his ticket back to competitive action but Augusta is different. He has five Green Jackets, nine other top 10s and he’s never missed a cut here as a pro.

You might argue that it is a reduced field but he’s still been able to produce the scores to make it to the weekend. Three years ago he limped his way into the weekend before having to withdraw after 14 holes due to plantar fasciitis.

Two years ago he talked a good game but it wasn’t much more than that.

“It was a good week all around. Coming in here not having played a full tournament in a very long time, it was a good fight on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, Saturday didn’t quite turn out the way I wanted it to. Today (Sunday), the round that Tom [Kim] is playing (66) is what I thought I had in my system. Unfortunately I just didn’t produce it.”

Woods’ weekend consisted of rounds of 82-77 before three missed cuts in the other Majors.

If he was to play there would be elements of caricature – ‘I’m here to compete and hopefully be around the leaderboard Sunday’ you can almost hear him already – but plenty more than that. Nowhere loves the schmaltz more than Augusta and, whatever you think of the place, it truly celebrates its champions.

Tiger Woods playing in a Major at the age of 50 would, for many reasons, be a phenomenal achievement and, if you did want a ludicrous £1/ew then you can get 350-1 on the modern-day GOAT, incidentally the same price as Phil Mickelson.

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