Cameron Young: Where his drive ranks amongst the longest in PGA Tour history

At the recent Players Championship, Cameron Young smashed a brilliant drive on TPC Sawagrass’ intimidating final hole.

The shot set up a par that secured him the title and it later emerged that the 375-yard strike was the longest ever drive at the 18th in the ShotLink era (since 2001). What a time to do it!

But where does Young’s monstrous hit rank in the list of this year’s longest drives on the PGA Tour?

Ahead of the 2026 Valspar Championship, it was officially joint-27th.

A scroll up that list shows some very familiar names and eventually reveals four players, who have broken the 400-yard mark.

They are:

405 yards – Harry Hall (Sony Open)

406 yards – Gordon Sargent (Cognizant Classic)

409 yards – Gary Woodland (WM Phoenix Open)

410 yards – Max Greyserman (AT&T Pebble Beach)

Those are eye-popping numbers but, amazingly, none of them would even have made the top 40 when comparing it to 2025’s figures.

On the 2025 list, there are 65 instances of a player lashing a drive of 400 yards or more.

The top four (again in reverse order):

442 yards – Si Woo Kim (The Sentry)

444 yards – Jake Knapp (The Sentry)

450 yards – Kurt Kitayama (Bank of Utah Championship)

452 yards – Kevin Yu (Bank of Utah Championship)

Notably, those four bombs came on courses not (yet) played on in 2026.

The Sentry fell off the schedule in 2025. With its dramatic undulations, The Plantation Course in Hawaii was always the scene of many ludicrously long drives.

Indeed, Max Homa topped the 2024 Longest Drive charts with a thunderblaster that bounded 477 yards on the 7th hole. Cam Young was second that year with 470.

The Bank of Utah Championship is played high up at Black Desert Rock and the altitude and thinner air helps the ball fly further.

If you’re putting money on where the longest drive in 2026 will be registered, Black Desert Resort is a highly likely destination.

All this begs a question: what is the longest drive recorded on the PGA Tour?

It’s not a straightforward answer as official records are based on the ShotLink era which only started 25 years ago.

Unofficially, there are some incredible numbers flying around.

Tiger Woods once hit a drive 498 yards at The Plantation Course’s 18th hole but, for reasons unclear, that 2002 effort was wiped from the record books.

Dustin Johnson walloped one of the same length at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play but match play tournaments don’t count towards official records.

The longest drive recognized by Guinness World Records tops the 500-yard mark.

That belongs to Mike Austin in a qualifier for the 1974 US Senior National Open when, at the age of 64, he somehow larruped a drive measured at 515 yards.

But, get this, that effort doesn’t even come close to the drive hit by the little-known 31-year-old, Carl Cooper, in the 1992 Texas Open.

On the third hole, Cooper crushed a drive that kept on going. And going. And going.

The hole playing downhill certainly helped but so did the ball pinging along a series of cart paths.

It was Cooper’s caddie who eventually paced out the yardage from tee to finishing point and the number he came up with was – wait for it – 787 yards!

As the drive came on a hole measuring 456 yards, it wasn’t a great deal of use and Cooper actually made bogey.

That’s an unofficial record so what are the official ‘Longest Drives’ listed by the PGA Tour.

In reverse order, these are the top 10…

454 yards – David Duval (American Express 2002)

455 yards – Ryan Brehm (The Sentry 2023)

457 yards – Justin Thomas (WGC-Mexico 2019)

459 yards – Luke List (The Sentry 2023)

460 yards – Scott Stallings (WM Phoenix Open 2022)

463 yards – Dustin Johnson (Deutsche Bank Championship 2011)

467 yards – Charley Hoffman (Texas Open 2009)

473 yards – Jeff Sluman (American Express 2003)

476 yards – Davis Love III (The Sentry 2004)

477 yards – Max Homa (The Sentry 2024)

Homa it is! For now at least.

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