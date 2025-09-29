Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman was one of the main targets of abuse at the Ryder Cup

Few sporting events stir up raw emotion like the Ryder Cup, but last weekend at Bethpage Black the passion often tipped over into chaos.

What should have been a showcase of golf’s best talents became just as memorable for the unruly crowds and heated exchanges on the course.

From fans hurling beers and obscenities to players reacting back at hecklers, the tension was relentless. The result was a Ryder Cup that will be remembered as much for its controversies and clashes as for Europe’s dominance on U.S. soil.

Here are the five worst moments from the 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup…

MC stands down after vulgar Rory McIlroy chant

The Bethpage Black atmosphere had everyone going – the fans, the players… and even the master of ceremonies.

American comedian and actress Heather McMahan was given the MC role, but she was forced to step down after joining in with a vulgar chant aimed at Europe’s Rory McIlroy.

❌️ NEWS — The PGA of America’s 1st tee emcee, Heather McMahan has stepped down from her job after leading a “F—you Rory!” chant on Saturday. McMahan has reportedly apologized to Rory McIlroy. (Details via @laz_versalles & @JoshACarpenter) pic.twitter.com/8qqYIgkJ6e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 28, 2025

McMahan was caught on video repeating “F**k you, Rory” as she attempted to fire up the home fans. To make matters worse, the foul-mouthed chant rang through the speakers.

PGA of America responded to the incident in a statement, saying: “Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

Shane Lowry restrained from confronting a heckler

The constant heckling proved too much for Shane Lowry, who at one point was held back by his caddie after attempting to confront one fan.

The Irishman was enraged on the tenth hole while playing alongside McIlroy against the US pair of Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Shane Lowry needed to be restrained by his caddie Darren Reynolds after listening to one particular gobshite. pic.twitter.com/4BrHGPBmxn — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 27, 2025

Lowry marched towards the Ryder Cup crowd beside the tee box, pointing angrily at a certain individual in a white cap. His caddie Darren Reynolds prevented the former Open champion from going any closer or engaging in the conflict.

Despite stopping, Lowry demanded the fan was ejected, which led the New York State police to take the fan away – something which quickly led to chants of “let him stay”.

Weight-related and divorce insults

Some of the abuse during the Ryder Cup became personal, as certain fans bombarded Lowry with weight-related insults, while others took aim at McIlroy over his recent relationship issues.

As the Northern Irishman stood over his putt on the first green, a group of fans chanted, “Amanda! Amanda!” – a reference to American reporter Amanda Bailonis, who was linked with the golfer last year.

The alleged rumors came to light last spring, when McIlroy filed for divorce from wife Erica Stoll after seven years together. Stoll and McIlroy, 36, ultimately avoided divorce, and she supported her husband over at Bethpage Black this week.

At one point, McIlroy refused to play until the crowd settled down. The Masters champion froze on the fifth green, while cameras caught him saying: “I’m not taking the shot.”

Fan throws beer at McIlroy’s wife

Here’s the full scene as Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica got hit with a beer (glanced off her hat) on Saturday afternoon. Rory and Lowry had just won on 18 and he was coming back to 17 to cheer on the groups behind — and celebrate with Euro fans. Looked like someone hit the drink out… pic.twitter.com/vdG4mAny1s — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2025

One of the most shocking moments of the event took place on Saturday, with McIlroy’s wife Erica getting hit by a drink thrown by one of the American fans.

The incident happened on the 17th tee, with the Northern Irishman later saying: “Erica is fine. She’s a strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating [this win].”

McIlroy tells hecklers to ‘shut the f**k up’

Constant barrage of abuse from fans led to a sensational McIlroy explosion during Saturday’s foursomes.

The Northern Irishman was preparing to make his shot on the 16th green, though a rowdy crowd refused to settle, with one shouting “freedom”.

“Shut the **** up!” Rory McIlroy was not happy with the crowd #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/JmQYEVDfJs — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 27, 2025

McIlroy backed away from the ball, turned to the audience and said: “Guys, shut the **** up.” The remark drew jeers from the crowd, but the European star responded in the best way possible – by acing his shot from the rough to within three feet of the flag.

Read next: The $500k difference between USA and Europe at the Ryder Cup