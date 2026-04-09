The cheapest way to watch the Masters golf in the UK in 2026

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Sky Sports has a monopoly on the Masters golf but even with a full subscription you will not be able to watch all of the action.

The Masters has unusual broadcasting rules and that means Sky Sports will only be able to show the action live from around 6pm on Thursday and Friday evening and 5pm on Friday and Saturday despite the first action beginning at 1pm. It means fans will miss the first few hours of the golf and there is no alternative stream to view it live.

While that is unfortunate, Sky will be broadcasting from 2pm each day with analysis and leaderboard updates and the TV company has the only rights to Augusta in the UK.

The cheapest way to watch the golf is to add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription. That will cost you £20 per month but you will have to commit to a new 24-month contract for your entire TV subscription.

Those without Sky will have to take out a Sky subscription with the sport package, with prices starting from around £35 for that option. However, you will be tied in to a full Sky contract.

The only temporary contract option is to use Sky’s NowTV service. NowTV allows you to buy a pass to watch Sky TV channels for a limited period. A monthly Sky Sports pass costs £31.99 as a one off payment and you can then cancel at any time during the month if you do not want to renew.

A NowTV day pass costs £14.99 so if you are only interested in seeing one day of the action you can choose this option.

The single broadcaster and restrictions offered to UK viewers is very different to the range of options available to US fans. The rights to show the Masters in the US is split between CBS Sport, Paramount+ and, for the first time, Amazon Prime Video and all of the action is available to subscribers. Unfortunately for UK viewers these streams will be geo-restricted meaning only those within the US will be able to access them.