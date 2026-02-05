The 7-wood is a club that has fascinated many of us for many years – and this is a club that has gone straight in my bag after just one round.

The Mizuno JPX One 7-wood was released at the start of 2026 and it’s easy to like straightaway for its striking yet simple looks and the way that it sits behind the ball. There is also a neat JPX logo on the crown to help with alignment.

The tech talking point is something called the Cortech Chamber which has been re-engineed to increase face flexion across the clubface so mishits will have a similar level of ball speed and the centre of gravity has been repositioned for a higher launch. So, pretty much everything you want from a fairway wood.

We can also play around with the loft; this 7-wood is 21˚ with 2˚ of adjustability as well as an upright setting which we’ll look at later.

Why do we all now want a 7-wood?

1) For all the talk of launch monitors and filling yardage gaps many of us simply want a club that will carry around the 200-yard mark.

This covers a lot of long par 4s and not many par 3s will stretch beyond 210 yards. The better player will want to tick off more and longer yardages but 200 yards is a valuable asset for most of us.

2) The advantage of a fairway wood over a hybrid is that it has a wider sole and therefore a lower centre of gravity. It also has a slightly longer shaft on it as well which can make it easier to launch.

Fairway woods are more forgiving on off-centered strikes than long irons and also even more than most hybrids.

3) The ball flight. We want a higher peak height from the higher launch so that we then get a better descent angle and it lands softer.

More and more tour pros now have one in the bag for this reason, it’s just a much easier way to generate loft on your longer approaches. Think Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and the like.

4) Few things will inspire more confidence in golf than looking down on a 7-wood. Think of all those years where we’ve been battling away with 2 and 3-irons or even 3-4 woods and struggling to launch them.

We can now get the same carry distance by just adding more loft and a better looking clubhead.

5) The 7-wood’s shallow face makes it easier to get the ball in the air when the lie isn’t perfect and it can be better than some hybrids from the rough.

6) There must be a negative? It might not be as workable as an iron but that’s probably for that better player and it might not be your very best friend when it’s blowy but it’s still possible to keep the flight down.

The great news is that we will get the strike more often than not and it’s quite hard to hit anything too destructive with it.

What about the adjustability?

I spent a morning with Moortown Assistant Pro Eddie Hammond to understand the benefits of playing around with the loft to get the most out of the club.

“You would like to think at 21˚ standard it’s going to launch for most people. By adjusting the loft it would be more to see where it fits in your bag.

“So you might have a 5-iron and then you might have a 5-hybrid and above it you might have a 5-wood so you identify that a 7-wood’s a good club to have.

“But, let’s say the gap between that 5-hybrid and that 5-wood is 20 yards, you’d like this to sit in the middle. If it sits nearer one or the other you can adjust the loft on the club to try and suit it.”

Understanding the upright setting

“You’re trying to look at how a player returns the club at impact and how the sole hits the ground. You want the heel and the toe to hit the ground at the same time.

“If you have a habit of hitting the ball well but out to the right, one thing you can do is you can make it more upright, which in theory aims the clubface left of target. So therefore it might bring that starting line in a bit.

“There aren’t going to be many players with a 7-wood that you would have in a flat lie angle unless someone’s very short in height. Usually the flatter lie angle is going to promote a bit more of a left to right ball flight, which I would say 80 per cent of golfers are trying to fight against.

“So if you had someone who was a big slicer of the golf ball, you could add loft and make it upright.”

What else is there to like?

The JPX One comes with a Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft which offers a mid-launch and mid-spin profile and it also features the Tour Velvet 360 grip so everything about it feels premium.

This isn’t the fastest club out there but it’s so solid and very easy to like. The last time I had a 7-wood in the bag was about a decade ago and the technology has developed so much with the feel, forgiveness and adjustability.

It always seemed to be the way that they appeared closed at address but the JPX One offers a very confidence-inspiring address and is a valuable asset – so much that the 5-wood has already vacated the bag for a club that is far easier to hit and does the same job.

