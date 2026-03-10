The Amazon sale is actually brilliant for golf fans as ‘best ball’ prices slashed

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Amazon Spring sale is back and in a big surprise for golfers, this year’s sale actually has a brilliant deal.

The sale is usually hit and miss for golf fans but this year one of the best golf balls on the market is reduced by as much as £10 in a price drop that actually makes sense for people who want to upgrade their golf equipment.

For those of you who do not know the Amazon Spring sale is a relatively new concept. Amazon usually launches big sales for Amazon Prime Day in summer and Black Friday in November.

The concept is straightforward. Amazon cuts the price of lots of items ranging from its own Firesticks and Fire TVs to things like Ring doorbells and vacuum cleaners.

The only issue for shoppers is that the sales are also flooded with low quality items from sellers across the world and it can be difficult to find genuine bargains among the tens of thousands of discounted items.

The good news for golf fans is that you can filter the sale by certain brands and by doing that we have found a deal that is actually worth taking a look at if you are a golfer.

Pro-level golf balls do not come cheap but Amazon has cut the price of a number of Titleist golf balls by up to £10 a pack.

The Tour Soft ball is reduced from £34 to £22.99 for a short time only. The soft-feel balls are designed to travel longer from the tee while also offering short game control. The balls have been updated for 2026 and are some of the best on the market outside the pro-V1 range of balls.

Titleist has also cut the price of the Pro V1x, the ball it calls the number one ball in golf. The pro-level balls are down from £52 to just £36.49 in the Amazon sale.

The Pro VX1 is designed for higher trajectory and a firmer feel than the standard Pro V1. It offers extra short game spin for pinpoint accuracy and is widely used by some of the world’s best golfers. At £36 a pack it is also priced around the same as many mid-range golf balls for a short time only.

There are other deals for golfers available in the sale. Adidas golfing tops are included in the sale and the half-zip top is down from £45 to £30. There are also Adidas shoes, Callaway golf bags and even complete sets of Callaway clubs included in the sale.