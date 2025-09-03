Keegan Bradley v Luke Donald: Who has picked the better side?

The venue – Bethpage Black in New York – has long been known. After Europe’s victory in Rome two years ago we have appreciated how much that team dreams of retaining the trophy.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Luke Donald was reappointed as European captain. It was a much bigger surprise when the US elected the still-youthful Keegan Bradley as their captain.

But both have now made their wildcard selections, so we know the identity of the 24 players who will contest the 2025 Ryder Cup.

But how do they measure up? Let’s take a closer look.

Ryder Cup history – Europe

First up, we need to look to the history books. Throughout all of the match’s history, the United States has dominance, winning 27 of the 44 matches.

But since Europe combined as the opposition the match is much tighter with 12 European wins, nine US victories and one tie.

In the 21st century the advantage has swayed to Europe: it has won eight of the last 11 matches.

Ryder Cup home advantage…USA

There can be no doubt that it is now difficult to win away.

In the last 13 matches the away team has won just twice – but both times it was Europe (in 2004 and 2012).

Ryder Cup experience – Europe

Let’s turn to the individuals.

Europe has just one rookie, the US four. The American have played a combined 15 previous matches, Europe a combined 32.

Ryder Cup record – Europe

Only three of America’s 12 players have won more than 50% of the points they have played for. The Europeans have six who have done so.

Another advantage for Europe.

Average age – draw

These two teams are very closely matched for age. For the most part this is a contest between players either side of their 30th birthday although the Americans have five players in their 20s, the Europeans have four. The key difference is that there is only one 40-something – Justin Rose.

The US average age is 31.5, Europe’s is 32.1. Very close.

World rankings – USA

Here is an outright advantage and it veers towards the home side.

The Americans have the World No. 1 (Scottie Scheffler), every single players ranks in the world’s top 25, and the average rank is 11.

Europe has the second ranked player (Rory McIlroy) but three of its players are outside the top 25. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, as LIV golfers, are outside for unusual reason but Rasmus Hojgaard is not. The European average rank is 24.

Major wins – USA

This is tight but the US has the edge. Both teams have superstars in terms of major winning in Scheffler and McIlroy.

But the US has six major champions while Europe has five. The US has five multiple majors champs, Europe just two.

And in total the American tally is 13 while Europe’s is 10.

Major wins in 2025 – USA

Europe’s McIlroy kicked things off with his first green jacket. But then Scheffler won the PGA Championship and the Open, with JJ Spaun nabbing the US Ope in-between. 3-1 to the US.

In-form players – USA

The Americans edge it again.

Eight of the US team have claimed victories in 2025 and nine of them have made at least five top 10s.

Nine Europeans have made at least five top 10s too, but only seven of them have wins.

Bethpage Black form – USA

Eight Americans and seven Europeans have played events at Bethpage Black.

The Irishmen McIlroy and Shane Lowry have both finished eighth on the course – Europe’s best efforts.

The Americans also have two top 10 finishers. Justin Thomas has a tenth and Patrick Cantlay third.

A very marginal edge to the Americans.

US nomadic major form – USA

Bethpage Black has hosted both the US Open and the PGA Championship. The two events are both nomadic and they visit similar venues.

So how do the two teams compare when playing these championships?

In terms of wins the American have the advantage because six of its players have won either of those two tournaments while only four Europeans have.

It’s tight if viewed on all results. Eight Americans have finished top 25 in over 33% of their US Open and PGA Championship starts while seven Europeans have achieved that consistency.

Off the Tee – USA

(Note – the stats are based on PGA Tour stats plus LIV performances in the majors)

Both teams have an elite level driver from the PGA Tour (Scheffler and McIlroy) and also one each from LIV (DeChambeau and Rahm).

They also both have near elite level performers from the tee box (Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg).

With four American players in the top 30 against Europe’s three, the home team edges it.

Approach – USA

Another strength for the Americans on paper. Again, Scheffler is superb. So, too, are Collin Morikawa and Spaun. In all, seven players ranks top 30. Only five Europeans do so.

Around the Greens – USA

Neither side flourishes in this category, on paper at least. The Americans just have the edge with three against two top 30 performers.

Putting – USA

A final statistical advantage for the home team and the most significant one.

They have seven players who rank top 30 and the Europeans just three. Moreover, Sam Burns is the best ranked player and widely viewed elite golf’s finest performer on the greens.

Conclusion

There is something very familiar about this.

Individually there is significant American dominance but history reminds us that Europe’s total is often greater than the sum of its parts. Game on!