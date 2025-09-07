Europe’s 12-man team for the Ryder Cup was confirmed when skipper Luke Donald named his six wildcard picks earlier this week.

As with the US line-up, it contains some of the wealthiest players on the planet.

But how do the Europeans rank when it comes to their individual net worth?

And, as a squad, are they worth more than Keegan Bradley’s dozen? We’ll answer that later.

For now, here’s how the Europeans rank in 1 to 12 order.

1. Rory McIlroy – net worth $200m

PGA Tour wins: 29 (including 5 Majors)

PGA Tour career prize money: $107,981,766

McIlroy has grown into one of sport’s highest earners after over 15 years of excellence and his earning capacity shows no sign of slowing down, especially after he completed the career Grand Slam by capturing this year’s Masters in such thrilling style.

The Northern Irishman has huge endorsement deals that include Nike (apparel), TaylorMade, various tech starts-ups and his GolfPass venture with NBC. Only Tiger Woods has greater PGA Tour career earnings than McIlroy.

2. Jon Rahm – net worth $110m

PGA Tour wins: 11 (including 2 Majors)

PGA Tour career prize money: $77,046,525

The charismatic Spaniard burst onto the scene with a bang, establishing himself as an elite player before banking major wins in 2021 and 2023.

His already considerable wealth took a dramatic spike when he made the move to LIV for a reported $500m while his endorsements include Callaway, Rolex and Mercedes-Benz. He has 11 PGA Tour wins and 10 on the DP World Tour.

3. Justin Rose – net worth $50m

PGA Tour wins: 12 (including 2013 US Open)

PGA Tour career prize money: $73,736,017

Despite dining at golf’s top table for over two decades, it’s still a little surprising to see Rose ranked 4th on the all-time PGA Tour Career Money List. Only Tiger, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have secured more prize money.

Rose, now 45, increased his marketability by winning Olympic Gold in 2016 and deals with TaylorMade and Rolex, along with wise investments, have added to his wealth.

4. Viktor Hovland – net worth $35m

PGA Tour wins: 7

PGA Tour career prize money: $37,130,745

Hovland hasn’t won a major yet but he’s already climbed the all-time PGA Money List at a rapid rate and sits 34th overall.

The likeable Norwegian is highly marketable, enjoying endorsement deals with Ping, J.Lindeberg and Ecco shoes. His net wealth took a big boost when he landed the 2023 FedEx Cup.

5. Tommy Fleetwood – net worth $20m

PGA Tour wins: 1

PGA Tour career prize money: $43,430,669

Fleetwood boosted his bank balance in style by ending his wait for a first win on American soil by capturing the $10m first prize for landing the Tour Championship in Atlanta and hoisting the season-long FedEx Cup trophy.

Now 26th on the all-time PGA Tour money list, Fleetwood’s combined earnings from the DP World Tour take him over $50m in prize money while he has endorsements with TaylorMade, TAG Heuer watches and Nike.

6. Shane Lowry – net worth $20m

PGA Tour wins: 3 (including 2019 Open Championship)

PGA Tour career prize money: $30,308,553

Lowry has banked over $30m in PGA Tour earnings since he made the switch to America while he was a big earner on the DP World Tour.

His career high – winning the Open on home Irish soil in 2019 – provided a massive jump in his wealth and he has deals with Bank of Ireland, Srixon/Cleveland and Kingspan.

7. Tyrrell Hatton – net worth $15m

PGA Tour wins: 1

PGA Tour career prize money: $23m

Hatton had already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and collected six DP World Tour titles before he made the switch to LIV golf in 2024.

That arguably tripled his net worth which he’d already boosted thanks to lucrative deals with Adidas (apparel) and Titleist.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick – net worth $12m

PGA Tour wins: 2 (including 2022 US Open)

PGA Tour career prize money: $29,796,871

Fitzpatrick is pushing the $30m barrier when it comes to PGA Tour prize money and his earning capacity took a jump with victory in the 2022 US Open.

The Englishman will be playing in his fourth Ryder Cup and deals with Titleist/Footjoy and Rolex reflect his high standing in the game.

9. Robert MacIntyre – net worth $5m

PGA Tour wins: 2

PGA Tour career prize money: $16,340,586

MacIntyre went from highly-promising contender to double PGA Tour winner thanks to two victories in 2024 – the Canadian Open and his home Scottish Open.

He’s kicked on again in 2025 by finishing runner-up in the US Open and a second straight Ryder Cup appearance will allow him to build on existing deals with TaylorMade and several Scottish sponsors.

10. Sepp Straka – net worth $5m

PGA Tour wins: 4

PGA Tour career prize money: $28,473,931

Straka, who has an American mother and Austrian father, has racked up four PGA Tour wins since early 2022, two of those coming in a highly successful 2025 campaign.

He has deals with Srixon/Cleveland, NetJets and Austrian corporate partners and this second Ryder Cup appearance will put him further in the limelight.

11. Ludvig Aberg – net worth $4m

PGA Tour wins: 2

PGA Tour career prize money: $21,255,513

Still relatively new on the scene, Aberg actually made his Ryder Cup debut (Rome 2023) before he played his first major (runner-up at the 2024 Masters), reflecting his dramatic early impact.

With his talent, wholesome looks and easy-going nature, the Swede is highly marketable and his meteoric rise will help him build upon current deals with Adidas and Titleist.

12. Rasmus Hojgaard – net worth $3m

PGA Tour wins: 0

PGA Tour career prize money: $2,270,309

Twin brother Nicolai played in the 2023 Ryder Cup and now it’s Rasmus’s turn to make his debut against the Americans.

The 24-year-old Dane already has five DP World Tour wins to his name and has shown some promise in his rookie campaign on the PGA Tour. Hojgaard also has deals with Adidas and Titleist.

Team USA v Team Europe – who wins the wealth battle?

It’s hard to put exact figures on net worth but it’s still a fun game to see who tops the money charts when comparing Team Europe to Team USA.

And thanks to McIlroy and Rahm, it’s a win for Luke Donald’s men. Europe’s combined earnings are estimated at $479m. USA’s combined earnings are estimated at $412m.

