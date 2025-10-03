Jordan Spieth: Can he work his way back into the US Ryder Cup team?

For the last two away Ryder Cups, the US team has been tasked with defending the trophy.

It’s been fair to say they’ve made a poor job of it.

Jim Furyk’s side lost 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in 2018 while Zach Johnson’s team were on the end of a 16.5-11.5 reverse at Marco Simone in 2022.

But after losing to Europe at Bethpage Black, there is a different dynamic for 2027.

The US will be heading to Adare Manor in Ireland with the mission of winning the trophy back after six years of it being held in European hands.

So who will make it to Ireland? Let’s make a prediction.

LOCKED IN

This trio must surely be on the plane.

Scottie Scheffler

Yes, the World No.1 had a nightmare first two days in New York, losing all four of his matches. But Scheffler hit back on Sunday to win his singles against Rory McIlroy and, of course, he won the 2025 Open Championship on Irish soil. The key for 2027 is finding Scheffler the right partner for foursomes and fourballs. Get that right and he’ll be the chief weapon in that bid to win back the trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau

It wasn’t the week DeChambeau had in mind at Bethpage and he lost three times across the opening two days. But he won his Saturday foursomes alongside Cameron Young and then fought back from 5-down to tie his singles with Matt Fitzpatrick. Love him or loathe him, his energy remains a key element and surely the US can’t find that elusive overdue away win without him.

Xander Schauffele

The ‘X’ man came into Bethpage a little undercooked but emerged as the USA’s joint top scorer after winning three of his four matches. He’ll still be in his peak in 2027 and is one of the Americans who has an excellent record this side of the Atlantic. Pencil him in.

NEAR CERTAINTIES

Justin Thomas

JT has been in and out this season and that summed up his play in the Ryder Cup. But he was one of just four Americans to win two or more matches at Bethpage Black and that included a brilliant comeback victory to beat Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday to maintain his 100% record in singles. Thomas brings great personality and leadership so remains a key cog.

Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay played all five matches in New York so clearly he’s a trusted member of Team USA. Just one win and a tie was a disappointing haul but he remains a gritty customer and was joint-second highest points scorer for the Americans in their last away Ryder Cup in 2023.

Cameron Young

Despite being a rookie, the local New Yorker was the standout star for Team USA at Bethpage as he top scored for the hosts with three points in four matches. That included a foursomes win with the difficult to partner DeChambeau so those two (who play similar balls) are a potential pairing again in Ireland.

Collin Morikawa

The two-time major winner didn’t have his best stuff in 2025 and that leaked into the Ryder Cup where he made just three starts, losing twice in foursomes and earning a tie in his singles. But Morikawa remains a class act and, still just 28, it will a big surprise if he isn’t on the 2027 team.

Sam Burns

Burns may have been unconvincing at Bethpage but the record books show he lost only one of his three matches, gaining ties in the other two. He’s made the last two Ryder Cup teams and, still in his 20s, has more potential to grow, hinting at that with better performances in the majors in the last two years.

RETURNING STAR

Jordan Spieth

Spieth missed out for the first time since his 2014 debut and his omission at Bethpage didn’t cause too much controversy given the options elsewhere. But, after injury, there are some good signs again and if he can continue his rise back up the world rankings the next US Ryder Cup captain will be keen to get Spieth back into the fray.

NEW ENTRIES

Maverick McNealy

The Californian was unlucky not to get a pick for the 2025 team after finishing 10th in the Ryder Cup standings, ahead of Young, Cantlay and Burns. But he remains on a strong upwards trajectory and making the plane for Ireland will be very much on his radar over the next two years.

Akshay Bhatia

The left-hander is one of the USA’s rising stars and already has two PGA Tour wins to his name. He’ll be 25 come the 2027 Ryder Cup and an even more rounded player. Just the sort of rookie who could make a difference.

Jackson Koivun

Currently the world’s No.1 amateur, Koivun is making rapid strides and ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup he reeled off a trio of top six finishes on the PGA Tour. During that run he also showed his chops in a team format by winning three points out of four in the USA’s Walker Cup win at Pebble Beach.

