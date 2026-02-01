The idea of this is to highlight the type of courses that remain affordable to most of us. It’s not a definitive list of the best value courses but to shine a light on some truly outstanding layouts and maybe some that you’re not familiar with.

There’s a lot to be enjoyed about tackling a Top 100 course but, generally, that comes at a price. The prospect of shelling out £200+ for 18 holes is not one that many of us will look forward to and our expectations will be off the charts.

With these you will be guaranteed an untapped pleasure where you will definitely get your money’s worth.

Bingley St Ives

Winter green fee: £35

Once upon a time the European Tour visited this corner of Yorkshire and there were three editions of the Lawrence Batley International – Sandy Lyle won the first two titles before Nick Faldo followed him.

The 1st and 18th bear little resemblance to what is sandwiched in between and here we have a mix of woodland and moorland after the parkland opener. The moorland holes around and following the turn are the

pick of the course; rugged, bleak and brilliant.

The stand-out hole might well be the drivable 15th but there are so many strong holes on the back nine and it always holds your interest throughout.

More should be made of Bingley, there is the very odd ordinary hole but much of it is truly outstanding. This is where Billy Foster grew up playing and Billy’s Bar, packed full of memorabilia, sits in a lovely clubhouse.

Bull Bay

Winter green fee: £30

Straight from the off Bull Bay, Wales’ most northerly course in Anglesey, is something very good. The 1st green sits in an elevated spot which is a feature of the course with more than half the holes featuring a raised green.

There are also plenty of elevated tees and the terrain is dramatic though not tiring in the least. Much of our visit here a decade ago was spent wondering a) why we’d not heard more of Bull Bay and b) why on earth it was so cheap.

The location speaks to both of these but it’s a remarkable piece of land and golfing experience. We have Herbert Fowler, of Walton Heath and The Berkshire fame, to thank for this layout which offers great golf and similar views. Many would have Bull Bay in Wales’s top-10 courses so you’re getting something very good for your small outlay.

Cleveland

Winter green fee: £60

If you’re looking for an unassuming links that is as down-to-earth anywhere, then visit Cleveland. This is located in Redcar and people will quickly point out the industrial backdrop but that shouldn’t concern any of us. This has to be one of the best value options anywhere in the UK.

At times there are shades of playing the New Course in St Andrews and Old Tom Morris has had a hand in laying out the course. Harry Colt and Donald Steel have also added to its brilliance. This is where Alex Fitzpatrick waltzed to victory in the Yorkshire Amateur as more people began to learn of Cleveland.

This is Yorkshire’s only true championship links and it boasts some fantastic running turf where the ability to hit the ball straight and low is a key requirement. The 14th and 15th are a stunning pair of holes, as is the 18th which gives you a chance to chase one in from a long way out.

Dunstanburgh

Winter green fee: £35

Until two years ago I knew nothing about Dunstanburgh, now I’ve become fascinated by the place. This is based on the back story to how their greenkeeper Stuart Imeson bought the course, and his very welcome reluctance to hike up their green fees, and a run of holes that you’re not prepared for.

Imeson has played here since he was 10, he became the head greenkeeper at 18 and in 2020 he became the co-owner. His outlook is to green fees is music to all our ears.

“A lot of golf clubs will be charging £100 plus or as much as £150. Many are double that and I don’t quite understand where they get that from. I want people to walk off here and I want them to come back. If you feel like you’ve had a good deal somewhere, a good experience, you’re always going to go back.”

From holes 4-13 Dunstanburgh is exceptional and worthy of a course at four times the green fee. That run culminates with a par 3 with the backdrop of a 14th-century castle.

Perranporth

Winter green fee: £60

Other than St Enodoc this might well be the next best course in Cornwall. Perranporth is situated on the North Cornwall coast and it’s a links course that is everything that it should be; rugged, varied, breathtaking, honest and hugely stimulating.

James Braid designed Perranporth in 1927 and you don’t suppose much has changed. There are no less than seven blind tee shots and the approach shots are equally as unclear but in a good way. Many suggest this is like playing on the moon and there is something very different about the winding par-5 2nd.

When we played here a decade ago the general consensus in our fourball was that this should be so much higher regarded in the rankings. There is a stretch in the back nine where it’s just one brilliant par 4 after another. Interestingly not a single par 4 measures over 400 yards, there are a small handful where you might fancy knocking one on, but otherwise it is a procession of mid-range and thrilling approach shots

These days it sits somewhere in the 60s in the English courses and you would expect that to keep improving.

Seascale

Winter green fee: £35

This takes some getting to and is overlooked by the Sellafield Power Station but you’ll thank me for making the effort. This is precisely what golf should be; affordable, testing, fun and a spectacular surprise.

The course covers less than 100 acres but it’s packed with a bit of everything. From the elevated 9th the line off the tee is the Isle of Man.

The 11th and 12th are the closest holes to Sellafield but the turf and greens will get your attention and then there’s the short par-4 15th where you’ll also no doubt make a mess of the tee shot and recovery to a brilliant green. The 16th is a brilliant hole, probably the pick of the bunch, where it seems impossible to hit your lengthy approach far enough left.

The view back down the 17th is incredible and explains best how you’ve just played a course on three levels and will have you scratching your head why it’s so cheap.

Teignmouth

Winter green fee: £50

Again we have a world-famous designer to thank for another testing but equally fun and exciting 18 holes. Dr Alister MacKenzie laid out Teignmouth for just £3500 and it’s relatively unchanged in the 102 years since.

On a clear day the views are something else, as you might expect from a course perched 800 feet above sea level. It’s described as a moorland links and it features 11 two-tier greens, which really is something else, and half a dozen par 3s.

The short holes are exceptionally good. As early as the 2nd you know you’re in for a treat with a one-shotter that is cleverly bunkered as well as being visually very pleasing. It’s quirky in places but it’s also consistently excellent and everything finishes with the longest of the short holes.

