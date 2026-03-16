This is always a good stat – when Scottie Scheffler was a captain’s pick at the Ryder Cup in 2021, he still hadn’t won on the PGA Tour. That week at Whistling Straits he contributed 2.5/3 points and crushed Jon Rahm in the singles.

The following year he was victorious three times before The Masters and he then landed the Green Jacket by three shots from Rory McIlroy. The 29-year-old now has 20 wins on Tour, including four Majors, and this year he will be going for the career Grand Slam at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

One thing that hasn’t changed much is the make-up of his bag. We look at what clubs the World No. 1 relies on and why.

Scottie Scheffler driver

The American is signed up to TaylorMade and he still has the Qi10, their headline driver from 2024, in the bag. He did put the new Qi4D driver in the bag at the Hero Challenge at the end of 2025 but he’s back with his old friend which helped him to two Major victories.

The Qi10 features a tour-only dot head and is set at 7.5˚. He likes the face to ‘pop’ so he has a brighter blue look to it than standard. It is also pretty heavy, weighing in at 203g.

“If there was a standard out there you would be looking around 195-197g. For him, at 203g, it’s quite hard to build a driver without no hot melt in. What he has got is a 24g weight in the back where the standard is 18-gram, so it’s a little heavier back weight.

“Then, in order to hit that 203 exact, we’ve got a titanium screw in the front that weighs a gram less than a steel screw. It’s a very back-CG (centre of gravity) driver. Very forgiving and has to move left-to-right, predominantly,” TaylorMade’s Adrian Rietveld told Golf Monthly.

Scottie Scheffler fairway woods

Scheffler plays a Qi10 3-wood and he now has the 7-wood in the Qi35 range, which replaced the old Srixon 3-iron. The idea of the 7-wood was to produce a carry of 240 yards with more spin than the 3-iron. It’s probably closer to a 5-wood so it works alongside the stronger 3-wood.

“We fit his 3-wood shorter so it did not go further than his desired distance with that club, so when you fit a standard 5-wood it goes too far,” said Rietveld. “You don’t want to add loft to a 5-wood because it closes the face, so we built a 5-wood spec in a 7-wood head. It has the dynamics of a 5-wood but with the spin and launch conditions of a 7-wood to produce the carry number he wants with that club.”

Scottie Scheffler utility iron

Scheffler still has the Srixon Z U85 utility 4-iron in the bag which he had for his first Masters win in 2022. Given he’s contracted to TaylorMade you won’t find any quotes on what he thinks of this club.

Scottie Scheffler irons

The American uses TaylorMade P7TW irons (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts. Supposedly he was paired with Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters and he had the P730 irons in the bag and he came away wanting to test Tiger’s clubs. He then made the switch so we now have the slightly odd scenario where the player most compared to Woods is playing his clubs.

“What I noticed when I hit them at home was, I was able to hit different windows, so when I flighted it down, I could pitch it lower than I could the P·730,” he said. “When I wanted to hit it up, I could hit it higher and I saw more variability in the shots and then the distance control was basically the exact same. I saw the benefits of being able to flight it down and keep it flatter and not have that overspin with a little bit more variety.”

Scottie Scheffler wedges

Like many others Scheffler trusts Titleist when it comes to wedges – here he has the SM8 in the bag in lofts of 52, 56 and 60˚. In the 52 and 56 he has the F grind which is designed for full wedge shots and the K grind in the 60 which allows for more ease when opening up the face.

Scottie Scheffler putter

In March 2024 Scheffler switched to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X market and various doors were slammed shut on his fellow competitors.

“In testing at the end of 2023, we identified something that could help him know he was striking the ball on the centre of the face,” explains Rietveld. “Instead of the sight dot he had on his blade, we started to re-introduce True Path and we were on to something in terms of his eyes and what he thought he was doing vs. what he was actually doing when hitting his putts. With a Spider putter there’s so much tech that you can see and also not see, all helping him hit better putts more often.”

Sixteen of his Tour wins have come with the Tour X.

Scottie Scheffler ball

Scheffler will always be found with a Titleist ProV1 and, much like nearly everything in his bag, it will be staying put for the foreseeable future.

“I started playing Titleist when I was pretty young. I feel like it’s always been the best golf ball. And so for me, I remember my first dozen Pro Vs when I was a kid, my coach gave them to me. And it’s just kind of one of those deals where it was the best back then and I think it’s still the best now.

“Pro V1 just gives me the best performance across the board. I can hit all the different shots that I need to. I can take off spin, apply spin, and the ball pretty much does everything that I need it to do, whether it’s going long, straight off the tee or hitting some nice soft nippers around the green.

“Rarely am I just hitting a straight up stock shot, you’re always trying to do a little something with the ball.”

Read next: Why McIlroy, Scheffler and DeChambeau use such low-loft drivers