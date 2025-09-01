Who’s in? Who missed out? Luke Donald’s Team Europe line-up revealed

Team Europe have made just one change from the team that won the Ryder Cup back in 2023.

Captain Luke Donald has decided to go with experience, turning to Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick for his wildcard picks.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard had already qualified for the event and complete the 12-man team.

Hojgaard’s inclusion marks the only change to the team that won the Ryder Cup in Rome two years ago.

The Dane replaces his twin brother Nicolai, who turned out in European colours last time out.

When explaining the rationale behind his wildcard picks, Donald told Sky Sports: “There is a lot of continuity from Rome, that is a bit unusual, but shows how good they are.

“But while there is continuity, this is a different animal to play away in America. We know how difficult it is. I have looked at lots of different angles to try to prepare us for the challenge ahead.

“It is about implementing new techniques. I am aware we have lost three of the past four away Ryder Cups by significant margins.

“I have tried everything I can to give my team the best opportunity.”

Who missed out?

One man who narrowly missed out on selection is Matt Wallace, who seemingly expected the decision after breaking down in tears at the end of the DP World Tour’s European Championship on Sunday.

The likes of Marco Penge, Thomas Detry, Harry Hall and Aaron Rai were also in consideration, but Donald ultimately went with consistency as Europe hunt their first Ryder Cup win on American soil since 2012.

On that occasion, the Europeans came back from 10-6 down on the final day to triumph in what has since become the ‘Miracle of Medinah’.

American team out for revenge

The Americans are expected to provide another stern test later this month, with Keegan Bradley selecting a strong 12-man team.

The US captain confirmed his six wildcard picks last week. He also decided not to include himself as a player despite finishing 11th on their ranking.

The Americans head to New York with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantley, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

