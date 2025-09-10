Team USA Ryder Cup t-shirt that may be displaying a silhouette of Rory McIlroy

Golf fans across the globe are embroiled in a heated debate about Team USA’s Ryder Cup t-shirt with a silhouette of a golfer resembling Rory McIlroy.

The Ralph Lauren t-shirt that retails at a pricey $65, shows a golfer in a post-swing pose that looks remarkable like the European Ryder Cup star.

Now an argument has kicked off on social media with fans debating the true identity of the mystery golfer.

Even McIlroy himself has weighed in on the debate claiming it ‘looks like Adam Scott’.

“It looks more like Adam Scott than me but yeah, it looks a little similar,” the 36-year-old said.

Although he shrugged off any concerns about USA fans wearing the ‘McIlroy’.

“That’s okay. That’s fine. I won’t mind that,” he said.

European golf fans are already up in arms about the alleged use of McIlroy. “We’re already down 1‑0 to Europe, great.” while another wondered “Is Rory switching sides?”

Who is the mystery golfer on the Team USA shirt?

But now the dust has settled on the t-shirt’s release, the investigations have begun into who actually is the mystery golfer.

Ralph Lauren have yet to comment on the t-shirt, so fans have taken to social media to debate the identity of the golfer, and many are convinced it’s not McIlroy.

“Of course it’s not Rory. Why would they put Rory on the USA t-shirt,” said one post.

“Not Rory. Lead leg not straight,” said another.

“Sure pick the guy who almost never turned up as your logo…”

“This is Tiger Woods, not Rory”

“Tbh I see Chris Kirk a lot. But I can confidently say it’s not Rory”

“Silhouette has a weaker grip than Rory.”

Others plumped for Jordan Spieth who was left out of US captain Keegan Bradley’s team selections and failed to qualify for the recent FedEx Cup Playoffs.

“It is Spieth because he got left out,” joked one poster.

“It’s Spieth. You can tell my the overlap grip and how he buries his chin into his shoulder. Rory is interlock and his chin above shoulder. Either way, odd since Spieth didn’t make the team.”

Then 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark was also added to the debate.

“Kinda looks like Wyndham,” said one

“Looks like Wyndham to me.”

READ MORE: The staggering cost to the US taxpayer if Donald Trump attends the Ryder Cup