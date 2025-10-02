The successes of Europe’s Ryder Cup teams at Rome in 2023 and New York in 2025 were sensational, but also a little odd because the two teams were almost identical.

The only difference between the line-ups was that in Rome, Nicolai Hojgaard played and two years later his twin brother Rasmus took his place.

There are good reasons to believe that the core of those teams will hang around for the 2027 match at Adare Manor in Ireland.

But the European team Think Tank will also be hoping that a couple of rookies force their way in because they have decided that rookies need to start in home matches not away ones – i.e. if they want a strong 2029 line-up they’ll have to think of the future in 2027.

Who can make it to Ireland? Let’s see the option and then make a prediction.

Lock ins

This trio can surely only be denied by fitness problems.

Rory McIlroy

Ever since the older generation of golfer departed the scene, leaving the Northern Irishman as an elder statesman, he has been superb for Team Europe – he went 4-1-0 in Rome and 3-1-1 in New York. A likely winner of more majors before the next match, how much will he enjoy a Ryder Cup on the island of Ireland?

Tommy Fleetwood

A stalwart in Paris and Rome, Fleetwood repeated the feat in New York. He is now an unqualified Ryder Cup legend with a 100% record in foursomes. He did hit the doldrums early in his career but he is now a certified world star. His confidence has hit an all time high and major championship triumph is in his crosshairs.

Jon Rahm

Another Ryder Cup titan who, like Fleetwood, has a 100% record in the foursomes. The next captain will hope that the lawyers can sort out the impending drama of DP World Tour fines which threatens the future Ryder Cup participation of all LIV golfers.

Near certainties

There is a chance that one of the following six players will endure a downturn between now and 2027, but surely five of them will return in Ireland?

Ludvig Aberg

The Swede’s single point against Patrick Cantlay rescued a poor second appearance for him, reiterating what a wonderful prospect he is. His silky smooth tee to green game would be a good fit for the parkland test at Adare Manor.

Viktor Hovland

Hopefully the Norwegian has already endured his career flat spot and got it out his system. A winner again this year, he should be able to resume his position at the top end of the game.

Tyrrell Hatton

Another strong and dependable week of Ryder Cup golf from the Englishman who seems absolutely impervious to the stresses and strains that weaken others. He’s also a fine partner for Rahm, but has the same legal threat as the Spaniard.

Matt Fitzpatrick

There was plenty of chatter ahead of New York that the Englishman had only one point from eight matches in three Ryder Cup starts. But he was top gun all week in New York and should grow from strength to strength between now and 2027.

Robert MacIntyre

The Scot emerged from Rome as a more confident golfer and he might do the same following another strong showing. He now has a 3-1-2 record which means he’s lost only one of six matches in the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry

Lowry maintained a strong tradition of vital Sunday contributions from Irishmen at the Ryder Cup (after Eamonn Darcy, Christy O’Connor, Philip Walton and Paul McGinley). His next challenge? To make sure he plays a Ryder Cup on home soil.

The challengers

So we’ve got nine names pegged, but there is a good chance that one of those might go missing. So we need three or four more golfers. We’ll start with the challengers and then suggest a few bolters.

Justin Rose

Many assumed that the Englishman’s fine performance in Rome was a last Ryder Cup hurrah but he was thunderously good in New York. Can he maintain his standards and play in 2027? Or should he allow himself to be considered as captain?

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard

The two Danish twins have experience going for them. Nicolai played in Rome and Rasmus in New York. Neither entirely convinced but they wouldn’t be the first to need experience before thriving. They need to take a step up in class.

Sepp Straka

An integral part of the successes in Rome and New York, can he hang around for Ireland? Is he in a career sweet spot or is he set to hang around for longer?

Alex Noren

A vice captain in New York while also one of the most in-form players on either side having won twice in the weeks leading up to the Cup. The problem? He’ll be 45 in 2027.

Harry Hall

A winner on the PGA Tour and settled at that level. 2027 is a great chance for him if he can maintain his upward curve. He’ll probably need a good win and form in the majors.

Aaron Rai

Another Englishman who, like Hall, needs to take a step up in class – regularly contending, and in better events. Adare Manor could be a good fit for a parkland specialist.

Matt Wallace

Close to making the team in 2018, close again in 2025, can he breach the gap between nearly man and Ryder Cup player? A big question.

Marco Penge

Many wanted him to play in New York but the leaders didn’t. Ireland would be a much better fit. A two-time winner this year, he needs more wins, in better events. A superb driver of the ball, he is capable.

The Bolters

If LIV golfers are allowed to play in 2027, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin has a chance.

Can Belgium’s Thomas Detry continue to improve? Is Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan a one-season wonder? Will Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard Petersen become a better prospect than the Hojgaard twins? And is France’s Martin Couvra the real deal?

Our very early 2027 European Ryder Cup team

We’ll go for McIlroy, Fleetwood, Rahm, Aberg, Hovland, Hatton, Fitzpatrick and Lowry to make the team, but MacIntyre to be unlucky one to lose a bit of form.

Rai and Penge will make debuts, one of the Hojgaard twins will make it (a revived Nicolai) and French star Couvra will complete the 12.

