A week after US team captain Keegan Bradley completed his 2025 Ryder Cup team with his six wildcards, Europe’s skipper Luke Donald has revealed his picks.

While Bradley was a surprising and controversial revelation as a captain, Donald was the most obvious re-appointment imaginable.

He was successful in Rome, showing himself to have the organisational skills of Bernhard Langer, the inspirational vibes of Jose Maria Olazabal, the pragmatism of Sam Torrance, and the steely side of Paul McGinley.

Now that he has added his six chosen names to the half dozen who qualified by right who are the strongest options – and who are the weakest?

Let’s take a look.

1. Rory McIlroy (Career Ryder Cup record: 16-13-4) (W-L-H)

The Northern Irishman struggled during the victory in Paris in 2018 and then the defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021. Across those two matches he won three times and lost six. After the latter match he was left in tears of frustration and disappointment.

But he bounced back in Rome and was quite clearly delighted by the generational change. He said of his team-mates: “I hope they look across to me not up to me.”

He went 4-1-0 there, fired up enough to go looking for a fight in the car park, and said: “I’ve been saying for years now – winning a Ryder Cup away is the biggest thing in golf now and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Europe need him this year and he’ll be desperate to deliver. He has a fine 4-2-1 singles record.

2. Jon Rahm (6-3-3)

The Spaniard has been outstanding in his two years at LIV, only once finishing outside the top 10 (and that was 11th!). He’s not been quite such a force in the majors but he did notch two top 10s this year and he should relish a return to the Ryder Cup.

He was excellent in Rome. Undefeated, in fact, with two wins and two halves. He’s also a monster in the foursomes. He’s played four and won every one of them.

3. Tommy Fleetwood (7-3-2)

Now an individual winner in America, might he add team success? Not one of his team-mates will not want the Englishman as a partner because he’s not just a magnificent golfer; he is also the ideal partner in terms of temperament.

The one thing to be said against all this good news is that he won four points with Francesco Molinari in Paris. Without that spectacular start to his Ryder Cup career his record would be in arrears.

Nonetheless, like Rahm, he has a 4-0-0 record in the foursomes, winning twice with McIlroy in 2023 (why did he not play them in 2021?!?!?).

4. Justin Rose (14-9-3)

There’s a touch of deja vu about this because Rose has a 7-2-1 record in foursomes which goes to show that the first session on Friday of this year’s match will be a big test for the Americans.

Rose played the uncle role in the 2023 match, holding the hand of Robert MacIntyre. Since then he has arguably found better form and is a bigger threat. His age (the only 40something in the match) might see him limited to three matches however.

5. Tyrrell Hatton (5-4-2)

The Englishman went 2-4-1 through his first two matches and then lit the blue touch paper in Rome going 3-0-1 and it was notable that he won both the foursomes he played with Rahm. The pair are team-mates at Legion XIII on LIV and might well be reunited in New York.

6. Ludvig Aberg (2-2-0)

Defeated in the singles in 2023, by Brooks Koepka, but the Swede was sensational in the foursomes. He and Viktor Hovland beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 4-and-3 on the opening morning and then walloped Scottie Scheffler and Koepka 9-and-7 on the second morning.

Absolute glory days. He also found his best form late in the summer.

7. Viktor Hovland (3-4-3)

Captain Padraig Harrington asked a lot of the Norwegian in 2021 but he struggled (0-3-2). That changed in Rome with a 3-1-1 record and his 4-and-3 singles win as the second man out in the singles was a key point earned on that fretful Sunday. Yet to win a fourball after four tries, however.

8. Robert MacIntyre (2-0-1)

No-one has a better % record on this team but it’s always a little tricky to judge after one match. Rose held his hand in the fourballs and mostly contributed all the best golf.

MacIntyre then proved he’d learned a few things by winning his singles 2-and-1 over Wyndham Clark. A three-time runner-up this year. Can he stay calm when the New Yorkers go wild?

9. Rasmus Hojgaard (debut)

Two years ago he was a buggy driver when Captain Donald decided that he stood a good chance of being on this year’s team and could do with the experience. What a move that has proved to be.

His twin brother Nicolai did play that week winning half a point in three matches.

10. Shane Lowry (2-3-1)

The Irishman won one point on debut in 2021 and was pumped up but perhaps it was a little unfocussed. In Rome his excitement was better directed and he went 1-1-1.

It remains an average record – and his match play record beyond the Ryder Cup isn’t great – but he’s also a vital voice and presence off the course.

11. Matt Fitzpatrick (1-7-0)

There’s absolutely no doubt that the Englishman’s Ryder Cup record is deceptive. He’s not as poor as it suggests. He’s struggled because only in Rome did he get partnered in the foursomes with someone playing the same ball that he plays and he was placed alongside an out of form Lee Westwood too.

But he’s 0-3-0 in singles, too, and if he loses his first (and maybe second) match this year the pressure will grow.

12. Sepp Straka (1-2-0)

Trusted to play in the opening series in Rome, the Austrian won alongside Lowry to help Europe get off to a 4-0 start. They did, however, lose the next day and he did again in the singles.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, he went off the boil in the late summer and personal reasons has seen him play little golf in the last few weeks.

