The destiny of the BMW PGA Championship title was not the only subject on everyone’s lips at Wentworth last week.

In fact, the Ryder Cup was almost the biggest talking point of all – and even for those who won’t be there.

Who will win? Where will they be watching? What has been their involvement? What are their Ryder Cup memories?

Golf365 talked to the players about their Ryder Cup insight and thoughts on who will win.

Patrick Reed

The American top-scored for Team USA in both the 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cups and was christened Captain America.

“Even though I’m not there, I’m definitely pulling for my boys. Hopefully, we can go get revenge on what happened in the last Ryder Cup and keep it at home.

“I talked to (the American captain) Keegan Bradley multiple times all the way up until the decision day. He said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do something special.’ If I went out and won one of those events, I would have had a shot.

“In the Ryder Cup I always feel the home team is favourite because of the crowds. I never really understood it until I actually played a Ryder Cup.

“I agree that historically the U.S. team hasn’t been as closely knit as the European team. I’ll never forget the first time I came over and started playing on the DP World Tour. It’s different. Back in the States your family travel with you from event to event because it’s easy, right? It’s short flights, very easy travel. You finish golf and go straight back to the family.

“I came here and all the Europeans are travelling together. They’re all eating together. There’s an actual brotherhood and camaraderie out here that you don’t really have in the States.

“But I also feel like we recognise that in the U.S. and we’re working on it, and building that camaraderie and getting tighter as a group.

“I never played the Ryder Cup for money. It was all about representing my country. There’s no dollar amount to sway me to play the Ryder Cup.

“But I don’t think the fact the Americans are getting paid gives Europe an advantage because when you’re in those team rooms, the guys are grinding so hard.

“I feel like this year it’s going to be really close, but hopefully our boys can win it back.”

Niklas Norgaard Moller

The Dane played in January’s Team Cup – a warm up event for the Ryder Cup.

“Playing for the Continental Europe team in the Team Cup was an amazing experience, especially with the captains and vice captains being there and telling stories.

“Unfortunately, there were not many people watching but what happened in the locker room and around the teams was very, very special. If Ryder Cup didn’t motivate me before, it definitely did it after the Team Cup.

“I will be watching on TV, settling down for all the action. Over this year I’ve been to some Ryder Cup dinners where Luke has talked about the team environment so I’ve had some insight there and I’ll be a little bit more invested.”

Matthew Jordan

Like Norgaard, Jordan competed in the Team Cup.

“It’s golf’s best event isn’t it? It’s definitely one of those events you hope to play in. It’s brilliant watching it, but of course you think about how good it would be to play in.

“It’s a sporting pinnacle. Even people who aren’t golfers wake up for that first tee excitement. I don’t think I’ve missed the first tee shot since I was a kid.

“My earliest Ryder Cup memory is probably Boo Weekley riding his horse in 2008 when I was about 12. But Medinah in 2012 really stands out in terms of being able to remember stuff like the first tee and Ian Poulter getting the Europe going. I remember thinking that was one of the greatest things I’d ever seen. Tremendous.

“I’m confident about Europe’s chances while recognising that away matches are just really tough. But it’s achievable for Europe, isn’t it?”

Brandon Robinson Thompson

The English DP World Tour rookie has a foot in two camps.

“My wife’s American and I’m European, so I’m looking forward to the Ryder Cup a lot. I would always root for Europeans no matter what, so hopefully we smash them.

“I’m just looking forward to a great event, just like it always has been, and I’m sure it won’t disappoint.”

Martin Couvra

The French 22-year-old won this year’s Turkish Open and is a contender to make the 2027 European Ryder Cup team.

“I have lots of memories of watching the 2014 Ryder Cup that Victor Dubuisson played in. I was only 11 but I remember really well how he was teamed up with Graham McDowell. He was not really a hero but he was French so one of us.

“I was at the 2018 match in Paris for the two practice days when I was 15. It was pretty nice.

“I’m hopeful of a European win in New York. Do I want to play in the Ryder Cup? That’s the goal!”

Guido Migliozzi

The last Ryder Cup took place in the four-time DP World Tour winner’s home country of Italy.

“I didn’t make it to Marco Simone GC in Rome in 2023. At that time I needed a week off, so I watched the Ryder Cup from the sofa and that’s where I’ll be this year, too.

“I think the Europeans are playing very good. The most important thing on the Ryder Cup is being a team, and I can see Europe is a better team than the U.S.

“But you never know because it’s so tough, not just playing in America, but right in New York. So they’ll have to battle hard.”

