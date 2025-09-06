Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman is getting ready for the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy revealed he once donated all of his Irish Open winnings to charity as he sets his sights on the 2025 crown.

The latest edition of the event is taking place at the K Club in Kildare, just outside of Dublin. This is familiar territory for McIlroy who claimed victory there back in 2016.

That year marked the last time that the K Club hosted the Irish Open, and McIlroy is hoping lightning can strike twice.

Nine years ago, the Northern Irish man finished on 12 under par in order to win his first title of that season.

It proved to be a thrilling finish as McIlroy trailed Scotsman Russell Knox by one shot, but came back from behind in the final three holes.

Looking back on that success, the 36-year-old said: He said: “To finish like I did is something I’ll never forget.

“To win in front of my home fans and to look up and see my friends and family there is something very special for me.

“I’m excited about the weeks ahead. Hopefully, I can take this form into the summer.”

Rory McIlroy generous with winnings

McIlroy was a fresh-faced 27-year-old when he won $700,000 for winning the Irish Open nearly a decade ago. He immediately showed his generous side as he donated his winnings to his charity, the Rory Foundation.

The charity offers financial assistance to a cancer fund for children. It also helps people to change their life through sport, offering various courses, education and community outreach.

Interestingly, McIlroy’s Irish Open victory in 2016 marked the end of his winless drought. Despite this, his newly-found momentum did not lead to immediate success in other events.

Historic year for Rory McIlroy continues

While the Northern Irishman failed to capitalise on his 2016 Irish Open win, it’s fair to say he is entering the 2025 edition on the back of some huge recent successes.

Last April, McIlroy won The Masters, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the golfer. It also marked a moment in history as he became only the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam of golf, winning every major at least once.

Speaking after the Tour Championship, he said: “The season’s not over for me, I’ve still got a lot of golf coming up, so I refuse to call this the end of the season.

“This week, I hit it better. The things that I wanted to improve on this week I did.

“Off the tee was much better, I’m probably leading the strokes gained off the tee, but I just couldn’t get the speeds of the greens all week, and I struggled to see lines and to feel the speed.

“That was really the story of the week. My putting was so good last week at Caves and then my off the tee play wasn’t good and it sort of just inverted.

“But I definitely improved from tee to green this week, I just couldn’t get a putt to drop really. My game feels close, it certainly isn’t far away.”

McIlroy is also preparing for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later in September.

