Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has urged his Ryder Cup teammates to take a page out of Novak Djokovic’s book ahead of this month’s showdown in New York.

The Northern Irishman revealed that the tennis icon gave the European team a motivational pep talk before their resounding victory over the Americans in Rome two years ago.

McIlroy also believes that Djokovic – who has battled against hostile crowds throughout his career – can offer Team Europe the right template for overcoming a partisan atmosphere.

The golfer watched Djokovic in the US Open quarter-final on Tuesday as the Serb defeated fan favourite Taylor Fritz.

Rory Mcilroy on Novak Djokovic: “I watched Novak last night and it was a very pro-American crowd and he’s been the best at handling that. He had to deal with it his whole life whether it’s playing against an American or Federer or Nadal.”pic.twitter.com/jxVw47aPdg — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) September 3, 2025

McIlroy was left impressed by how the 38-year-old managed to block out the noise and get the job done.

He said: “It was a very pro-American crowd. He’s been the best at handling that.

“He’s had to deal with it his whole life, whether it’s playing against an American in New York or playing against Roger [Federer] or Rafa [Nadal].”

How did Djokovic motivate Team Europe in Rome?

The Europeans will head to New York looking to end their 13-year drought in America.

Team Europe last won a Ryder Cup away from home in 2012, when they overturned a 10-6 deficit to win 14-13 in the ‘Miracle at Medinah’.

McIlroy is expecting the Bethpage supporters to create a boisterous atmosphere – one in favour of the home side. With that in mind, he has urged his side to channel Djokovic’s approach.

Two years ago, the tennis legend helped Europe to victory by giving the players a motivation speech.

The Northern Irishman said: “He came and spoke to us a little bit about that stuff last time in Rome, so maybe [it’s about] taking a leaf out of his book and channelling that energy the right way.

“All we can do is control our reaction and our emotions to it. I think the less we play into it, the better it is for us.”

European captain Luke Donald has gone with consistency and experience in his team selection. The skipper made his six captain’s picks on Monday, with 11 of the 12 players victorious in Rome selected for the trip to New York.

McIlroy focused on Irish Open duties

Before he can think about the Ryder Cup, McIlroy has the small matter of the Irish open to prepare for.

The event will take place at the K Club this week, which is a familiar course for the 36-year-old who won the Irish Open there nine years ago.

“Obviously I’d love to win this week, I’d love to win next week at Wentworth [the BMW Championship],” he said.

“But if we were to win an away Ryder Cup with everything else that I’ve been through this year, 2025 would be the best year of my career.”

