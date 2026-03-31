When Rory McIlroy played in his first Masters Tournament in 2009, the total prize pot was $7.5m. Last year it was nearly treble that at $21m.

Before his victory 12 months ago McIlroy had only once topped the $1m pay day, the year he holed that bunker shot at the 18th. Had he not got up and down he would have been in a three-way tie for second with Cam Smith and Shane Lowry and he would have taken home $1.2m. So, while it didn’t earn him $0.5m on its own, it was certainly a big moment money wise.

Going back to 2011, and that horrific Sunday 80, he finished in a tie for 15th and a cheque of $128,000. Level par that day and he would have tied for second with Aussie duo Jason Day and Adam Scott who won $704,000 apiece.

McIlroy has something like $110m in career earnings on the PGA Tour with $8.5m of it coming at Augusta. Before last year he had pocketed $4.3m in 16 starts, then he added nearly the same amount ($4.2m) with the play-off victory over Justin Rose. The Englishman earned $2,268,000 for his efforts.

Year Pos Money

2009 T20 $71,400

2010 MC –

2011 T15 $128,000

2012 T40 $32,000

2013 T25 $56,040

2014 T8 $234,000

2015 4 $480,000

2016 T10 $230,000

2017 T7 $354,750

2018 T5 $386,375

2019 T21 $107,956

2020 T5 $437,000

2021 MC –

2022 2 $1,620,000

2023 MC –

2024 T22 $175,500

2025 WON $4,200,000

Total $8,513,021

A lesser-known earning, which will be of no consolation to the likes of McIlroy, is that when you do miss the cut you will be paid $25,000. This does not feature on any official money list and is approximately twice what you would get for not making it through at The Open.

For the record here are some iconic wins and what the player won:

1958 Arnold Palmer $11,250

1980 Seve Ballesteros $55,000

1986 Jack Nicklaus $144,000

1997 Tiger Woods $486,000

2004 Phil Mickelson $1,170,000

2013 Adam Scott $1,440,000

2019 Tiger Woods $2,070,000

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