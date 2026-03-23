Golf prize money is at record levels but those at the very top of the game have always been able to increase their wealth considerably through off-course activities.

Scottie Scheffler has pocketed some eyewatering amounts for his string of victories over the last few seasons but does he appear on the list below?

Let’s find out by looking at the current seven richest golfers on the planet?

1. Tiger Woods – $1.4billion

Nation: United States

Major tournament wins: 15

Years active: 1996 – present

Tiger Woods is officially the only billionaire golfer on the planet, a status he achieved in 2022. As of March 2026, he’d nudged ahead of basketball star LeBron James on the list of richest sportsmen in the world.

Tiger’s wealth has been accrued via record PGA Tour earnings of $121 million and a number of off-course investments.

They include a golf course design business and high-end mini-golf chain Popstroke. Woods also helped launch the lucrative TGL golf league in 2025.

2. Greg Norman – $450million

Nation: Australia

Major tournament wins: 2

Years active: 1976 – 2009

As well as reaching World No.1, a position he held for 331 weeks, Greg Norman always had a keen eye on the business side of golf during his career.

After retiring he became CEO and frontman of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf venture and also expanded his personal “Great White Shark’ brand into golf course design, real estate, apparel and wine.

3. Jack Nicklaus – $400million

Nation: United States

Major tournament wins: 18

Years active: 1961 – 2005

The man with more major titles than anyone in the history of men’s golf has also parlayed that success into huge off-course earnings.

“The Golden Bear” has been a passionate designer of golf courses, crafting over 400 layouts worldwide.

While purses were never as big in Nicklaus’ day, his post-career earnings, which also include endorsements and business ventures, have been phenomenal. He was also reportedly awarded a $50m lawsuit in October 2025 over the misuse of his name and likeness.

4. Phil Mickelson – $350million

Nation: United States

Major tournament wins: 6

Years active: 1992 – present

Phil Mickelson won 45 times on the PGA Tour and racked up earnings of just over $96 million.

The left-hander has supplemented his wealth through endorsements with Callaway, Rolex and Barclays.

His earnings were given a significant boost when he joined LIV Golf in 2022 although controversial comments in recent times resulted in some sponsors such as Workday and KPMG dropping him.

5. Rory McIlroy – $330million

Nation: Northern Ireland

Major tournament wins: 5

Years active: 2007 – present

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most successful golfers of modern times and he ranks second only to Tiger Woods in terms of PGA Tour career earnings ($110 million as of March 2026).

The Northern Irishman, who completed a career Grand Slam by landing the 2025 Masters, is one of the world’s highest-paid active athletes.

Along with endorsements (including Nike and TaylorMade), he’s also a co-founder of TMRW Sports with Tiger Woods, the company responsible for the successful TGL indoor golf league.

6. Gary Player – $250million

Nation: South Africa

Major tournament wins: 9

Years active: 1953 – 2009

Golfing legend Gary Player turned 90 in November 2025 but remains a highly-active presence in the game.

The South African built his empire after an amazing career in the game which saw him accumulate over 160 pro wins worldwide, including the Grand Slam of all four majors.

Player’s wealth continues to grow through his involvement in golf design, branding and business ventures.

7. Jon Rahm – $200million

Nation: Spain

Major tournament wins: 2

Years active: 2016 – present

Jon Rahm has rocketed up the highest earner charts in recent years after winning majors in 2021 (US Open) and 2023 (The Masters) and securing sponsorship deals with Callaway, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and VistaJet.

But his biggest injection came in 2023 when the Spaniard signed a $300m contract with LIV Golf, reportedly receiving half of that up front.

Up to March 2026, Rahm had pocketed over $85m in earnings on LIV while he received $18m in both 2024 and 2025 for topping the LIV Golf points list.

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