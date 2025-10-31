The financial opportunities in golf are limitless, with the sport now one of the most lucrative worldwide.

Global brands eye partnerships with the biggest stars in golf that draw monumental sums of money, while the demand for world-class golf facilities around the world has never been higher as it is today.

Stars of the sport past and present are managing their on-course success with off-course financial opportunities as the best players and businessmen cash in on their golfing reputation and value.

These seven golfers have maximised the financial opportunities that their impressive careers in the sport have offered them.

Who are the richest golfers in the history of the sport?

1. Tiger Woods – $1.3billion

Nation: United States of America

United States of America Major tournament wins: 15

15 Years active: 1996 – present

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as the ‘GOAT’ of golf and is undoubtedly the most financially successful player in the lucrative sport. He has earned over $120 million in prize money, but the vast majority of his wealth has come from endorsements and ventures – an empire worth over $1 billion.

Endorsement deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Rolex, and Gatorade have funded his enormous wealth, with Woods being a major face of these brands through the years. His former long-term partnership with Nike was worth over $500million alone and ventures in course design and restaurants have grown his empire.

2= Jack Nicklaus – $400million

Nation: United States of America

United States of America Major tournament wins: 18

18 Years active: 1961 – 2005

‘The Golden Bear ‘ built a legacy through his 18 major titles, which is still the most by any golfer in the history of the sport. His post-career business moves have been impactful, especially considering the majority of his career earnings were modest.

His presence in golf course design has been nothing short of legendary, with Nicklaus crafting over 400 courses worldwide, generating tens of millions of revenue worldwide in addition to his endorsements and speaking commitments.

2= Greg Norman – $400million

Nation: Australia

Australia Major tournament wins: 2

2 Years active: 1976 – 2009

While not the most prolific golfer on the list, Norman is a shrewd businessman whose resume speaks for itself. The success of his business empire, Great White Shark Enterprises, which includes real estate, golf course design, as well as wine and clothing, has been monumental.

Norman is now the CEO of LIV Golf, with the Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour adding significant wealth to the sport and a sizeable chunk to the Australian’s net worth through equity stakes and more.

4. Phil Mickelson – $350million

Nation: United States of America

United States of America Major tournament wins: 6

6 Years active: 1992 – present

Mickelson is one of a select few to have earned over $100 million in PGA Tour prize money, and has supplemented his wealth through endorsements and, more recently, via LIV Golf earnings.

Deals with the likes of Callaway, Rolex and Barclays generated him significant earnings for several years; however, recent controversial comments have seen his endorsements tail off, with the majority of his wealth now being generated through his LIV Golf commitments.

5. Rory McIlroy – $330million

Nation: Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Major tournament wins: 5

5 Years active: 2007 – present

The latest entrant to the $100 million PGA Tour prize money club is Rory McIlroy, who recently completed the career Grand Slam with his Green Jacket at Augusta in The Masters. He’s now one of the biggest faces representing Nike, signing a $100 million contract and endorsing the brand for the past decade.

A lucrative, long-term equipment deal with TaylorMade has been considerable, along with valuable partnerships with American brands, Omega, NBC Sports and Workday. McIlroy has been vocal in his public stand against LIV Golf and its values, turning down staggering sums of cash to switch Tours.

6. Gary Player – $250million

Nation: South Africa

South Africa Major tournament wins: 9

9 Years active: 1953 – 2009

The South African serial major tournament winner’s financial success spans decades. Prize money during his era was not what it is today and Player amassed his wealth through appearances, business ventures and over 150 golf course design projects worldwide.

He was the first major-winning golfer to establish himself as a global golf brand, playing in lucrative exhibition events, especially in Asia and his homeland South Africa.

7. Jon Rahm – $218million

Nation: Spain

Spain Major tournament wins: 2

2 Years active: 2016 – present

Jon Rahm has embarked on one of the fastest rises in golf’s financial rankings, having only turned professional in 2016. In 2023, the Spanish star made headlines by becoming the biggest name to defect to LIV Golf, signing a $300 million contract and reportedly receiving half of that up front to make the switch, with the rest in annual payments over the coming years.

He’s already amassed over $50 million in PGA Tour winnings and $35 million in LIV prize money in a short period of time, with the speed at which he’s growing his wealth being revolutionary. Rahm is still regularly competing for major titles and proving that there’s enormous credibility in the LIV Golf Tour.

READ MORE: Top 7 golf balls for links golf in 2025: best options for wind, spin and control