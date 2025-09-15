Revealed: How much prize money did USA’s Ryder Cup stars win at Procore Championship?

Scott Allen
Scottie Scheffler lifts the 2025 Procore Championship trophy
Scottie Scheffler lifts the 2025 Procore Championship trophy

World number one Scottie Scheffler continued to fill his bank account with another pile of cash after lifting the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship at Silverado in Napa, California.

A tournament purse of $6million was on offer with the winner taking $1,080,000.

The 29-year-old Scheffler finished a shot ahead of his Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin on 19-under to claim his sixth title of the year.

American Lanto Griffin finished third a shot back from Griffin, with amateur Jackson Koivun and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo tied for fourth on 16-under.

The field contained 10 of the US Ryder Cup team, with US Open champion JJ Spaun, ending with a six-under 66 to finish sixth.

Cameron Young finished 9th on 12-under, Sam Burns 13th (-10), Russell Henley 19th (-9), Patrick Cantlay 30th (-7), Collin Morikawa 43rd (-5), Harris English 43rd (-5), Justin Thomas 69th (+1).

Scottie Scheffler ready for Ryder Cup

“I kind of did my best to stay in my own world and keep making birdies,” said Scheffler after the tournament.

“Did a good job at staying patient and finished it off nice.

“I think we’re all excited for the Ryder Cup to get here.

“The thing I always focus on most going into tournaments is my preparation.

“When I step up on the first tee, I can tell myself I did everything I could to play well. I definitely feel that way going into the Ryder Cup, and I’m excited to get it started.”

Prize money for each player at the Procore Championship

1 Scottie Scheffler (-19) – $1,080,000

2 Ben Griffin (-18) – $654,000

3 Lanto Griffin (-17) – $414,000

T4 Emiliano Grillo (-16) – $294,000

T4 Jackson Koivun (amateur) (-16) – $0

6 J.J. Spaun (-15) – $246,000

T7 Mackenzie Hughes (-14) – $210,000

T7 Garrick Higgo (-14) 69 – $210,000

T9 Cameron Young (-12) – $181,500

T9 Rico Hoey (-12) – $181,500

T11 Akshay Bhatia (-11) – $157,500

T11 Austin Eckroat (-11) – $157,500

T13 Matt Kuchar (-10) – $115,500

T13 Sam Burns (-10) – $115,500

T13 Isaiah Salinda (-10) – $115,500

T13 Michael Thorbjornsen (-10) – $115,500

T13 Maverick McNealy (-10) – $115,500

T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-10) – $115,500

T19 Max Homa (-9) – $74,014

T19 Gary Woodland (-9) – $74,014

T19 Brandt Snedeker (-9) – $74,014

T19 Greyson Sigg (-9) – $74,014

T19 Davis Thompson (-9) – $74,014

T19 Jonathan Byrd (-9) – $74,014

T19 Russell Henley (-9) – $74,014

T26 Joseph Bramlett (-8) – $48,150

T26 Doug Ghim (-8) – $48,150

T26 Ben Kohles (-8) – $48,150

T26 Justin Hastings (-8) – $48,150

T30 Chad Ramey (-7) – $36,825

T30 Steven Fisk (-7) – $36,825

T30 Jason Dufner (-7) – $36,825

T30 Ricky Castillo (-7) – $36,825

T30 Patrick Cantlay (-7) – $36,825

T30 Adam Schenk (-7) – $36,825

T30 Luke List (-7) – $36,825

T30 Taylor Montgomery (-7) $36,825

T38 Vince Whaley (-6) – $27,300

T38 Sahith Theegala (-6) – $27,300

T38 Patrick Fishburn (-6) – $27,300

T38 Kevin Velo (-6) – $27,300

T38 Mark Hubbard (-6) – $27,300

T43 Eric Cole (-5) – $21,900

T43 Harris English (-5) – $21,900

T43 Collin Morikawa (-5) – $21,900

T43 Matt McCarty (-5) – $21,900

T47 Mac Meissner (-4) – $16,620

T47 Beau Hossler (-4) – $16,620

T47 Karl Vilips (-4) – $16,620

T47 Trey Mullinax (-4) – $16,620

T47 Séamus Power (-4) – $16,620

T47 Zac Blair (-4) – $16,620

T53 David Skinns (-3) – $14,460

T53 Keith Mitchell (-3) – $14,460

T53 Tyler Watts (a) (-3) – $14,460

T53 Troy Merritt (-3) – $14,460

T57 Braden Thornberry (-2) – $13,740

T57 Peter Malnati (-2) – $13,740

T57 Vince Covello (-2) – $13,740

T57 Byeong Hun An (-2) – $13,740

T57 Kevin Streelman (-2) – $13,740

T57 Martin Laird (-2) – $13,740

T57 Hayden Springer (-2) – $13,740

T64 Thomas Rosenmueller (-1) – $13,140

T64 John Pak (-1) – $13,140

T64 Quade Cummins (-1) – $13,140

T67 Trevor Cone (E) – $12,840

T67 Anders Albertson (E) – $12,840

69 Justin Thomas (1) – $12,660

T70 Jim Knous (2) – $12,480

T70 Will Chandler (2) – $12,480

72 Tom Kim (5) – $12,300

