Revealed: How much prize money did USA’s Ryder Cup stars win at Procore Championship?
World number one Scottie Scheffler continued to fill his bank account with another pile of cash after lifting the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship at Silverado in Napa, California.
A tournament purse of $6million was on offer with the winner taking $1,080,000.
The 29-year-old Scheffler finished a shot ahead of his Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin on 19-under to claim his sixth title of the year.
American Lanto Griffin finished third a shot back from Griffin, with amateur Jackson Koivun and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo tied for fourth on 16-under.
The field contained 10 of the US Ryder Cup team, with US Open champion JJ Spaun, ending with a six-under 66 to finish sixth.
Cameron Young finished 9th on 12-under, Sam Burns 13th (-10), Russell Henley 19th (-9), Patrick Cantlay 30th (-7), Collin Morikawa 43rd (-5), Harris English 43rd (-5), Justin Thomas 69th (+1).
Scottie Scheffler ready for Ryder Cup
“I kind of did my best to stay in my own world and keep making birdies,” said Scheffler after the tournament.
“Did a good job at staying patient and finished it off nice.
“I think we’re all excited for the Ryder Cup to get here.
“The thing I always focus on most going into tournaments is my preparation.
“When I step up on the first tee, I can tell myself I did everything I could to play well. I definitely feel that way going into the Ryder Cup, and I’m excited to get it started.”
Prize money for each player at the Procore Championship
1 Scottie Scheffler (-19) – $1,080,000
2 Ben Griffin (-18) – $654,000
3 Lanto Griffin (-17) – $414,000
T4 Emiliano Grillo (-16) – $294,000
T4 Jackson Koivun (amateur) (-16) – $0
6 J.J. Spaun (-15) – $246,000
T7 Mackenzie Hughes (-14) – $210,000
T7 Garrick Higgo (-14) 69 – $210,000
T9 Cameron Young (-12) – $181,500
T9 Rico Hoey (-12) – $181,500
T11 Akshay Bhatia (-11) – $157,500
T11 Austin Eckroat (-11) – $157,500
T13 Matt Kuchar (-10) – $115,500
T13 Sam Burns (-10) – $115,500
T13 Isaiah Salinda (-10) – $115,500
T13 Michael Thorbjornsen (-10) – $115,500
T13 Maverick McNealy (-10) – $115,500
T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-10) – $115,500
T19 Max Homa (-9) – $74,014
T19 Gary Woodland (-9) – $74,014
T19 Brandt Snedeker (-9) – $74,014
T19 Greyson Sigg (-9) – $74,014
T19 Davis Thompson (-9) – $74,014
T19 Jonathan Byrd (-9) – $74,014
T19 Russell Henley (-9) – $74,014
T26 Joseph Bramlett (-8) – $48,150
T26 Doug Ghim (-8) – $48,150
T26 Ben Kohles (-8) – $48,150
T26 Justin Hastings (-8) – $48,150
T30 Chad Ramey (-7) – $36,825
T30 Steven Fisk (-7) – $36,825
T30 Jason Dufner (-7) – $36,825
T30 Ricky Castillo (-7) – $36,825
T30 Patrick Cantlay (-7) – $36,825
T30 Adam Schenk (-7) – $36,825
T30 Luke List (-7) – $36,825
T30 Taylor Montgomery (-7) $36,825
T38 Vince Whaley (-6) – $27,300
T38 Sahith Theegala (-6) – $27,300
T38 Patrick Fishburn (-6) – $27,300
T38 Kevin Velo (-6) – $27,300
T38 Mark Hubbard (-6) – $27,300
T43 Eric Cole (-5) – $21,900
T43 Harris English (-5) – $21,900
T43 Collin Morikawa (-5) – $21,900
T43 Matt McCarty (-5) – $21,900
T47 Mac Meissner (-4) – $16,620
T47 Beau Hossler (-4) – $16,620
T47 Karl Vilips (-4) – $16,620
T47 Trey Mullinax (-4) – $16,620
T47 Séamus Power (-4) – $16,620
T47 Zac Blair (-4) – $16,620
T53 David Skinns (-3) – $14,460
T53 Keith Mitchell (-3) – $14,460
T53 Tyler Watts (a) (-3) – $14,460
T53 Troy Merritt (-3) – $14,460
T57 Braden Thornberry (-2) – $13,740
T57 Peter Malnati (-2) – $13,740
T57 Vince Covello (-2) – $13,740
T57 Byeong Hun An (-2) – $13,740
T57 Kevin Streelman (-2) – $13,740
T57 Martin Laird (-2) – $13,740
T57 Hayden Springer (-2) – $13,740
T64 Thomas Rosenmueller (-1) – $13,140
T64 John Pak (-1) – $13,140
T64 Quade Cummins (-1) – $13,140
T67 Trevor Cone (E) – $12,840
T67 Anders Albertson (E) – $12,840
69 Justin Thomas (1) – $12,660
T70 Jim Knous (2) – $12,480
T70 Will Chandler (2) – $12,480
72 Tom Kim (5) – $12,300
