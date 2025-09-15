World number one Scottie Scheffler continued to fill his bank account with another pile of cash after lifting the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship at Silverado in Napa, California.

A tournament purse of $6million was on offer with the winner taking $1,080,000.

The 29-year-old Scheffler finished a shot ahead of his Ryder Cup teammate Ben Griffin on 19-under to claim his sixth title of the year.

American Lanto Griffin finished third a shot back from Griffin, with amateur Jackson Koivun and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo tied for fourth on 16-under.

The field contained 10 of the US Ryder Cup team, with US Open champion JJ Spaun, ending with a six-under 66 to finish sixth.

Cameron Young finished 9th on 12-under, Sam Burns 13th (-10), Russell Henley 19th (-9), Patrick Cantlay 30th (-7), Collin Morikawa 43rd (-5), Harris English 43rd (-5), Justin Thomas 69th (+1).

Scottie Scheffler ready for Ryder Cup

“I kind of did my best to stay in my own world and keep making birdies,” said Scheffler after the tournament.

“Did a good job at staying patient and finished it off nice.

“I think we’re all excited for the Ryder Cup to get here.

“The thing I always focus on most going into tournaments is my preparation.

“When I step up on the first tee, I can tell myself I did everything I could to play well. I definitely feel that way going into the Ryder Cup, and I’m excited to get it started.”

Prize money for each player at the Procore Championship

1 Scottie Scheffler (-19) – $1,080,000

2 Ben Griffin (-18) – $654,000

3 Lanto Griffin (-17) – $414,000

T4 Emiliano Grillo (-16) – $294,000

T4 Jackson Koivun (amateur) (-16) – $0

6 J.J. Spaun (-15) – $246,000

T7 Mackenzie Hughes (-14) – $210,000

T7 Garrick Higgo (-14) 69 – $210,000

T9 Cameron Young (-12) – $181,500

T9 Rico Hoey (-12) – $181,500

T11 Akshay Bhatia (-11) – $157,500

T11 Austin Eckroat (-11) – $157,500

T13 Matt Kuchar (-10) – $115,500

T13 Sam Burns (-10) – $115,500

T13 Isaiah Salinda (-10) – $115,500

T13 Michael Thorbjornsen (-10) – $115,500

T13 Maverick McNealy (-10) – $115,500

T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-10) – $115,500

T19 Max Homa (-9) – $74,014

T19 Gary Woodland (-9) – $74,014

T19 Brandt Snedeker (-9) – $74,014

T19 Greyson Sigg (-9) – $74,014

T19 Davis Thompson (-9) – $74,014

T19 Jonathan Byrd (-9) – $74,014

T19 Russell Henley (-9) – $74,014

T26 Joseph Bramlett (-8) – $48,150

T26 Doug Ghim (-8) – $48,150

T26 Ben Kohles (-8) – $48,150

T26 Justin Hastings (-8) – $48,150

T30 Chad Ramey (-7) – $36,825

T30 Steven Fisk (-7) – $36,825

T30 Jason Dufner (-7) – $36,825

T30 Ricky Castillo (-7) – $36,825

T30 Patrick Cantlay (-7) – $36,825

T30 Adam Schenk (-7) – $36,825

T30 Luke List (-7) – $36,825

T30 Taylor Montgomery (-7) $36,825

T38 Vince Whaley (-6) – $27,300

T38 Sahith Theegala (-6) – $27,300

T38 Patrick Fishburn (-6) – $27,300

T38 Kevin Velo (-6) – $27,300

T38 Mark Hubbard (-6) – $27,300

T43 Eric Cole (-5) – $21,900

T43 Harris English (-5) – $21,900

T43 Collin Morikawa (-5) – $21,900

T43 Matt McCarty (-5) – $21,900

T47 Mac Meissner (-4) – $16,620

T47 Beau Hossler (-4) – $16,620

T47 Karl Vilips (-4) – $16,620

T47 Trey Mullinax (-4) – $16,620

T47 Séamus Power (-4) – $16,620

T47 Zac Blair (-4) – $16,620

T53 David Skinns (-3) – $14,460

T53 Keith Mitchell (-3) – $14,460

T53 Tyler Watts (a) (-3) – $14,460

T53 Troy Merritt (-3) – $14,460

T57 Braden Thornberry (-2) – $13,740

T57 Peter Malnati (-2) – $13,740

T57 Vince Covello (-2) – $13,740

T57 Byeong Hun An (-2) – $13,740

T57 Kevin Streelman (-2) – $13,740

T57 Martin Laird (-2) – $13,740

T57 Hayden Springer (-2) – $13,740

T64 Thomas Rosenmueller (-1) – $13,140

T64 John Pak (-1) – $13,140

T64 Quade Cummins (-1) – $13,140

T67 Trevor Cone (E) – $12,840

T67 Anders Albertson (E) – $12,840

69 Justin Thomas (1) – $12,660

T70 Jim Knous (2) – $12,480

T70 Will Chandler (2) – $12,480

72 Tom Kim (5) – $12,300

