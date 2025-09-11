Golf legend Greg Norman has officially left LIV Golf, eight months on from being replaced as the league’s chief executive.

The 70-year-old played an instrumental role behind the rise of the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

Norman, who spent four years with the organisation, helped to attract several major champions from the PGA Tour – a controversial move which shook golf to its very foundations.

During his time with LIV, Norman had public feuds with Rory McIlroy – who he described as ‘brainwashed’ – and Tiger Woods – who he regarded as a ‘mouthpiece’ for the PGA Tour.

The two-time Open champion was ousted from his role as chief executive and replaced by Scott O’Neil in mid-January.

Eight months on from the significant change at the top, Norman has now confirmed his departure from LIV.

Writing on social media, Norman said: “After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement.

“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world.

“We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished.

“My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey with me during this time. I’ll always look back on this time with great fulfillment and appreciation.

“As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure.”

Norman had too much ‘bad blood’

Norman may have played a significant part behind LIV’s initial growth, but the likes of Jon Rahm were happy to see the change at the top of the league.

When reacting to O’Neill taking over as chief executive, Rahm said: “I think, unfortunately, there’s been possibly a little too much bad blood between Greg and the governing bodies. And to have somebody outside of that might help the situation.”

Rahm added: “Even though Greg has treated me great, I think having somebody like Scott – who is a little bit outside the world of golf, but very much in the world of sport – makes him kind of a perfect match for the job.

“I talked to Scott for some time at a commercial shoot, and based on what I talked to him about and the vision he has, and his enthusiasm, I think he’s going to have a very positive impact for LIV.”

LIV Golf recently completed their third full season, with Rahm winning the individual title for the second consecutive year.

LIV’s 2026 season gets underway in February, with Saudi Arabia set to host the inaugural event.

Read next: The staggering cost to the US taxpayer if Donald Trump attends the Ryder Cup