The Wednesday Par 3 is another of The Masters’ odd quirks – whereas would you get nearly everyone teeing it up with their wife and kids on the eve of the Major golfing year?

But it’s set in stone and part and parcel of The Masters despite the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo never having won the event.

When did it begin?

It was designed in 1958 by co-founder Clifford Roberts and architect George Cobb and Sam Snead was the first winner of the Par 3 contest in 1960. The former PGA Tour commissioner, Deane Beman, who is renowned for his fall-out with Seve Ballesteros actually won the tournament as an amateur the following year.

Has a Masters winner won the Par 3?

Twelve of them have – Sam Snead (2), Art Wall Jr, Arnold Palmer, Gay Brewer, Tom Watson (2), Tommy Aaron, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, Vijay Singh, Sandy Lyle (2), Mark O’Meara and Mike Weir – but famously none have gone on to win both the Par 3 and the actual Masters. Padraig Harrington has won the Par 3 three times.

Has it ever been re-designed?

The course saw a significant overhaul in 2022. The first five holes were rerouted so that more holes would be adjacent to DeSoto Springs Pond. Ike’s Pond, named after General Dwight Eisenhower, is the better known parcel of water, featuring over the closing holes.

How many holes-in-one have there been?

We are now up to 107 which you would imagine is a conservative figure for the actual number. Seamus Power had two of them in 2023 and on back-to-back holes to complete his nine holes in 2023. The most famous ace, though, was by Jack Nicklaus’ grandson, Gary, in 2018. To top that off he did it in front of his grandad, Tom Watson and Gary Player.

Player, incidentally, has had four aces around the short course and he is the oldest to hole out, having done it at the age of 80 – 19-year-old amateur Devon Bling is the youngest.

What is the most famous celebration?

In 2018 Tony Finau aced the 7th and then suffered a gut-wrenching left left ankle dislocation before popping it back into place. And this was his Masters debut. Despite heavy bruising/strapping and a horrible sprain Finau somehow teed it up and somehow tied for 10th.

What’s the course record?

Jimmy Walker won the 2016 Par 3 with a record-setting score of 8-under-par 19. The former PGA winner had a hole-in-one on the 2nd and six birdies.

How long is the course?

It measures a total of 1,090 yards with the shortest hole 90 yards and the longest 155. The 9th, which we are familiar with and the one where small infants are able to hole downhill 30-footers, is 120 yards.

Who caddies in the Par 3?

Generally speaking this is a great chance to get a family member to pick up the bag and enjoy the easiest and most fun gig of the year. Whisper it gently but it has been said that some players will make a few quid by selling off a spot on their bag for the Par 3.

Can visitors play the Par 3?

Yes. Visitors of members will be able to play the short course as a warm-up before tackling the main one.

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