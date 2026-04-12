How much does the Masters winner earn? 2026 prize money revealed
One of the Majors’ quirks is that they only release the prize money during the week of the tournament and, often at the Masters, after the cut has happened.
This year it has been announced that there will be a total prize pot of $22.5million, up from $21m 12 months ago.
The winner on Sunday night will receive $4.5m, which is up $300,000 from what Rory McIlroy earned with his thrilling play-off victory over Justin Rose.
If we were to go back through the years then Jack Nicklaus won $144,000 for his seismic win in 1986, Sir Nick Faldo $450,000 in ’96, Phil Mickelson $1.2m in 2006 and Danny Willett $1.8m in 2016.
A lesser-known pay day is that any player who fails to make the cut does get something; last year those not involved on the weekend received $25,000.
Here’s a full purse breakdown:
1st $4,500,000
2nd $2,430,000
3rd $1,530,000
4th $1,080,000
5th $900,000
6th $810,000
7th $753,750
8th $697,500
9th $652,500
10th $607,500
11th $562,500
12th $517,500
13th $472,500
14th $427,500
15th $405,000
16th $382,500
17th $360,000
18th $337,500
19th $315,000
20th $292,500
21st $270,000
22nd $252,000
23rd $234,000
24th $216,000
25th $198,000
26th $180,000
27th $173,250
28th $166,500
29th $159,750
30th $153,000
31st $146,250
32nd $139,500
33rd $132,750
34th $127,125
35th $121,500
36th $115,875
37th $110,250
38th $105,750
39th $101,250
40th $96,750
41st $92,250
42nd $87,750
43rd $83,250
44th $78,750
45th $74,250
46th $69,750
47th $65,250
48th $61,650
49th $58,500
50th $56,700
Total purse: $22.5m
Read more: Inside the Masters Champions Dinner: secrets, stories and traditions