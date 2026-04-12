One of the Majors’ quirks is that they only release the prize money during the week of the tournament and, often at the Masters, after the cut has happened.

This year it has been announced that there will be a total prize pot of $22.5million, up from $21m 12 months ago.

The winner on Sunday night will receive $4.5m, which is up $300,000 from what Rory McIlroy earned with his thrilling play-off victory over Justin Rose.

If we were to go back through the years then Jack Nicklaus won $144,000 for his seismic win in 1986, Sir Nick Faldo $450,000 in ’96, Phil Mickelson $1.2m in 2006 and Danny Willett $1.8m in 2016.

A lesser-known pay day is that any player who fails to make the cut does get something; last year those not involved on the weekend received $25,000.

Here’s a full purse breakdown:

1st $4,500,000

2nd $2,430,000

3rd $1,530,000

4th $1,080,000

5th $900,000

6th $810,000

7th $753,750

8th $697,500

9th $652,500

10th $607,500

11th $562,500

12th $517,500

13th $472,500

14th $427,500

15th $405,000

16th $382,500

17th $360,000

18th $337,500

19th $315,000

20th $292,500

21st $270,000

22nd $252,000

23rd $234,000

24th $216,000

25th $198,000

26th $180,000

27th $173,250

28th $166,500

29th $159,750

30th $153,000

31st $146,250

32nd $139,500

33rd $132,750

34th $127,125

35th $121,500

36th $115,875

37th $110,250

38th $105,750

39th $101,250

40th $96,750

41st $92,250

42nd $87,750

43rd $83,250

44th $78,750

45th $74,250

46th $69,750

47th $65,250

48th $61,650

49th $58,500

50th $56,700

Total purse: $22.5m

Read more: Inside the Masters Champions Dinner: secrets, stories and traditions