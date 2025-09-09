Ian Poulter has achieved plenty in the game but he can’t claim to have played in a Walker Cup.

Poulter Sr’s route into the top 10 players in the world is well documented, coming up through the PGA route before becoming a multiple winner around the world and a Ryder Cup superstar.

His son, Luke, is 21 and he is already putting together a very impressive amateur record as well as edging towards a first start in the Majors.

When does Luke Poulter graduate from university?

Poulter is a junior (third year of four) at the University of Florida and therefore graduates in 2026. The Poulters live in Lake Nona, Florida for the majority of the year and return to Woburn and England for the British summer.

How good is Luke Poulter?

Exceptionally good. During the playing of the Walker Cup, Poulter was ranked as the 27th best amateur in the world.

We’ve always been aware of Luke Poulter – remember that hug and those tears at the 2018 Ryder Cup – but, in recent years, he’s really come to the fore.

What’s he achieved already?

He was part of the GB&I win in the recent St Andrews Trophy over the Continent of Europe where he contributed 3.5/4 points and he won both his foursomes at Cypress Point, the latter of which came from four down after 10 holes. Sound familiar?

He made the knockout stages of the US Amateur this year and his one big win came at the Schenkel Invitational, one of the most prestigious college tournaments.

And already he has almost qualified for some Majors; he lost a play-off for the US Open at Oakmont and he came up three shots short at Open Final Qualifying. The youngster opened up with a 67 at Royal Cinque Ports but a 76 saw him finish level with his dad.

At 19 he featured in his first professional event in the International Series England on the Asian Tour and he would take a very respectable 22nd spot at Close House.

Otherwise he has been named a third-team All-American by Golfweek, and honourable-mention honours from Golf Coaches Association of America.

So, yes, he’s very good.

Will he turn pro?

You would imagine so given how strong a player he is and he’d likely not struggle for the odd invite.

Obviously it all then depends on how he manages to adapt to the paid ranks but he’s done everything very impressively thus far and the Walker Cup and the like are full of outstanding talents.

Is he like his dad in terms of passion?

Is anyone? Ahead of the Walker Cup he admitted that he is probably set up a little differently.

“I don’t have quite that in me but we’ll see, maybe I’ll throw some fist pumps and get the crowd going.

“I’m a bit different. I’m more relaxed a little bit. I’m more to myself. I don’t really like showing that type of emotion and I don’t wear the funky pants or the hair.”

Has he had a hole-in-one?

Incredibly he had his first one in practice at the Walker Cup.

If ever there is a place on earth to make an ace, Cypress Point would be up there and Poulter Jr had one at the 3rd.

Even more bizarre he had just held his approach shot at the 1st. He would hole out with a 9-iron from 155 yards and it was captured on camera.

Here’s the video of Luke Poulter’s ace from this morning at No. 3 : IG/lukepoults24 https://t.co/jARNGG4YLV pic.twitter.com/XaG3wnKu9h — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) September 5, 2025

When did Luke Poulter first beat his dad?

Ahead of the International Series event at Close House in 2023 he did beat his dad, as revealed by the proverbial Postman.

“So we actually played Queenwood and it was a cool match. We were going up the last, and I basically had a five-foot putt to tie him, and I missed it.

“It took 19 years for him to finally beat me. But, you know, the day was always coming when he would have that opportunity and it’s just it’s pretty special.”

