This is always a good debate, as is any discussion about links golf. For the purposes of this we’ve steered clear of anywhere inland, there’s an awful lot to be said about Sunningdale, for example, but it’s not going to host The Open in our lifetime.

Many of the below won’t be on some golfers’ radars given a) they’re not on TV and b) they cost a small fortune to play but they would all be incredible stages for an Open. There might be roadblocks and a lack of merchandise options (never a bad thing) but the courses themselves are all among the best on the planet.

(Top 100 Golf Courses ranking in brackets)

Royal County Down (1)

This is without doubt the best course not to have held The Open, probably also a Major. Having not played here before I played here last summer and it went in comfortably as my new No. 1. Th front nine is sensational, the back nine just outstanding.

The Open will never come here for a host of logistical reasons, the course is easily good enough and better than all its Open peers. The backdrop of the Mourne Mountains makes this something else, as does the layout which is incredible straight from the 1st hole. Holes 2-4 might be the pick of the bunch but then you have 7-9 with the world-class view from the top of the 9th fairway.

It’s often said that Portrush is a driver’s course and County Down is an approach-shot course – all of it is just brilliant.

Royal Dornoch (6)

If you were able to host an Open miles from anywhere in one of the most romantic and idyllic spots on the planet, then lets’ head to the Highlands. Again, the front nine really is something else with the short 2nd (177 yards off the tips) one of the best par 5s anywhere.

Then the whole course opens up as you walk to the 3rd tee. Dornoch is just a succession of brilliant holes, with the gorse lighting the course up for huge chunks, before you head back along the coastline on the back nine.

The 14th ‘Foxy’ gets plenty of headlines for its clever design while the quartet of par 3s are all different and all world class.

Ballybunion (9)

If The Open is to head to Ireland then you have a host of options. One obvious one is Lahninch, another is Ballybunion in County Kerry. This has all the fun of Kingsbarns but with more of a natural landscape.

Ballybunion is certainly different, mixing elements of quirkiness with old-school charm and it’s so much fun. Again, the chances of The Open coming here are zero but that shouldn’t stop us dreaming how enjoyable it might be if we didn’t have to consider roads, hotels and fans.

If you do fancy a round on The Old Course then expect to pay upwards of €400 for the privilege – and it’s that good, it’s almost worth it.

North Berwick (14)

It’s unthinkable to picture the Open’s travelling circus coming to town in this corner of East Lothian but imagine the closing stretch of holes deciding a Major.

We have ‘Pit’ which features one of the most famous walls in the game and ‘Redan’ two holes later which has been copied all over the planet. And, to finish, Home which is like a version of the Old Course and where a friend once holed-in-one.

For some reason the West Links can slightly divide opinion but, if you are underwhelmed here, then the spirit of the game is probably lost on you.

Kingsbarns (15)

This is an easy go-to course for many golfers’ absolute favourite. We’re lucky enough to watch this via the Dunhill Links but we rarely get to see it at its best in October.

There are so many spectacular and memorable holes here, the par-5 3rd along the coast is one and then we have the par-5 12th and short 15th. Personal favourites are the 5th and 6th, the latter of which can be located with your tee shot though picking the right line is a very different matter.

Golf has been played here for centuries but only since 2000 has it been open in its current guise. The club, which has no membership, did host the Women’s Open in 2017.

Royal Porthcawl (21)

Porthcawl has staged The Senior Open three times since 2014 and Bernhard Langer has prevailed here on two of those occasions. Last year it held its first Women’s Open and The Amateur has been a regular visitor to South Wales.

This is comfortably Wales’ No. 1 course and is often talked about as a possible Open venue, every few years there’s a new thrust to make it happen but logistics always seem to get in the way.

The course is spectacularly good, the early run of holes make the most of the coastline and the finish is notoriously tricky. Even off the very back tees it struggles to get beyond 7,000 yards but maybe that will be less of a talking point in the coming years.

Portmarnock (24)

If the R&A aren’t keen on a particular venue then they very smoothly put a line through it without causing too much offence. At last year’s Open the outgoing chief executive Martin Slumbers explained that they would be supportive of the club asking the Government for help in putting together a case for taking The Open outside the UK for the first time ever.

It might even happen happen as soon as 2030. As things stand we have Birkdale this year, then St Andrews in 2027 and then there’s nothing with Muirfield and Turnberry keen to get back on the calendar.

Portmarnock is a natural and fair links which would no doubt be loved by the players and fans alike and the closing stretch of holes is made for Championship golf.

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