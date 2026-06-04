It’s Monday morning in Phuket and I’ve arrived at the golf course wearing a yellow wristband. Tomorrow I’ll swap it for a pink one. On Wednesday: a green one.

If I said on Sunday it would be red, golf fans may start to solve the riddle. Tiger Woods famously wore red on Sundays, an idea passed to him by his Thai mother Kultida. In Thai culture each day is associated with a lucky colour and today (Monday) it’s yellow.

My wristband certainly brings me some good luck on the par-4 5th when a leaked drive to the right stops within inches of the water. But it can’t work miracles and I do find the wet stuff on another couple of holes.

My caddie for the day is Ning – all the pink-clad caddies are female, which is common in Asia – and although English isn’t her native tongue she speaks the language of golf perfectly. Unfortunately for me that often involves “water water” or “bunker bunker” but she seems to accurately assess how far I hit each club after just one drive and iron to the par-4 opener. Beyond that she’s like all the Thai people I come across – happy, super polite and helpful. She has a great chuckle too.

I play the front nine in warm sunshine but Ning’s warning of “rain come” after a glance to the darking skies in the distance manifests at the 13th. Unfortunately 13 is considered unlucky in Thai culture too so the heavens open. That makes the already more difficult and longer back nine play harder but it doesn’t dampen the mood.

Overall, Laguna Phuket is a very enjoyable, scenic test. Fairway bunkers are strategically placed and a sharp short game is needed. The greens are on the slow side for my round due to the rains which is just as well as the combination of quick surfaces and slopes would really make it a challenge.

I spoke with general golf manager Stephen Chick for more insight.

Tell me about the course. What are its key attributes?

I will list a few key attributes here: integrated resort destination, PGA-branded Academy, Championship standards, scenic tropical setting, accessibility, hospitality, international membership community, lifestyle location within Phuket and event capability.

How challenging is it for a low handicapper?

The course is challenging for all levels of players, but it is very pretty on the eye during your round so that helps you forgot some of the challenges. The biggest challenge would be around the greens, although position off some tees is crucial. Once you’ve managed that then chipping and putting requires skill to navigate some of the slopes around the greens.

How would an 18-handicapper or higher get on at Laguna Phuket?

The beauty of an 18 handicap is you know you have one shot to spare on each hole so if you’re off the tee smoothly then you can relax around the greens but there is water waiting around the fairways in case you are not accurate off the tee.

Does it handle the rains well?

Yes, very well. As all greens are raised they naturally drain well.

What is the course record – both for men and ladies?

The current course record is held by a 16-year-old female, who scored 58 in May 2026 at the recently hosted Annika Invitational. Her name is Marisa Tojai.

What tournaments has it held?

Laguna Golf Phuket has been the host venue for the Singha Laguna Phuket Open for 10 years which is an event on the All Thailand Golf Tour which has sometimes been co-sanctioned with the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour. Recently, it hosted the Annika Sorenstam Foundation as well as the Sir Nick Faldo foundation and World Amateur.

Have you had any famous people playing the course – either golfers or celebs?

Legends such as Sir Nick Faldo and Gary Player have been to Laguna Golf Phuket and celebs such as Maroon 5 have played too.

Any other things about the course you’d like to tell us about?

Laguna Golf Phuket also has the only PGA branded Golf Academy in south-east Asia and we have four PGA professionals available for golf lessons.

The beauty of Laguna Phuket is that the experience goes way beyond golf.

I’m here with my girlfriend and the resort is perfectly set up to cater for and entertain couples, families and golfers too.

While waiting to tee off I chat to an English guy who is here with three other mates and their families. Some are here to play golf; others to sample the beautiful hotels and on-site attractions.

Angsana

We stay at two of the property’s six hotels. First up is Angsana where we enjoy the luxury accommodation of a Loft – a two-floor apartment that overlooks a lagoon. It’s a perfect place to unwind.

On arrival, we’re greeted with a gong and given wrist bracelets with our names on! What a wonderful welcome!

Then it’s a champagne lunch at the Rava Beach Club where our glasses are topped up by a man in a white suit on stilts while a girl in a sequin red dress plays a saxophone. For a moment I think I’m still on the plane from Manchester having an odd dream but, no, this is real!

Later that day we attend a Thai Inhaler Workshop, a peaceful aperitif for the rather excellent his and hers, side-by-side, Thai massage that follows at the award-winning Angsana Spa.

Muscles and joints loosened up – very welcome after a long flight – we enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail on the beachfront at Xana before tucking into some superb local fish dishes at Bodega & Grill.

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

For the final two nights we switch to the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket which has more of an authentic Thai feel and a strong beach vibe. Our room looks out to the beautiful Andaman sea and sitting on the balcony watching the waves is an absolute treat.

Better still is to wander outside to the newly-refurbished Casuarina Beach Club where the sea is a greenside chip away. Mediterranean food and cocktails at primetime sunset as the ocean laps. A fire starter show on one night. Take it all in.

We also enjoy sushi there on our final day, fresh from the indulgence of a second Thai massage – this one outside in the garden. It takes relaxation levels off the scale as the sounds of the sea and tweeting birds provide a blissful soundtrack.

As well as tucking into a hearty breakfast – local and international offerings – at Laguna Cafe we also enjoy dinner at La Trattoria – seafood pizza for me, steak for Jane – and, most memorable of all, authentic Thai cuisine at Benjarong where we sample the signature dish: Flambeed Phuket lobster served with sweet red curry sauce (this one has Michelin Plate recognition no less!).

On day three we’re back to the Laguna Cafe for lunch before heading further afield.

Beyond Laguna Phuket

While more golf and further unwinding around the pool are tempting options, we also want to see a little more of Phuket.

The ideal option is to book an air-conditioned van. Our driver takes us on a round trip to see the street art and bustle of Phuket Old Town, the beautiful temples at Wat Chalong and, after a slow, steep and winding hillside climb, the giant and spectacular Big Buddha. It’s a must-see and a definite personal highlight. We’re lucky as Big Buddha only recently opened again after landslides.

Driving home we view the sights and sounds of Phuket’s west coast including Karon Beach and Patong Beach.

Conclusions

This really was a wow experience from start to finish. I took it in as part of a couple – on booking.com couples rate Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket at 9.2 out of 10 for a two-person trip – but families and groups of golfers would enjoy it just as much.

How did someone shoot 58 on Laguna Phuket?! Hats off to Thai teenager Marisa Tojai. Remember the name.

After a great chat about golf in Asia with Samir Wildemann, the General Manager at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, one thought is that golfers looking for a bigger, longer trip could base themselves at Laguna Phuket, play some other courses (Red Mountain, Blue Canyon) in Phuket too and then even travel on to Vietnam, something of a hidden gem for golfers.

The real acid test of a holiday destination is a) would you recommend it to others? b) would you go back? For Laguna Phuket, the answers are easy: yes and yes. The Thai people are an absolute delight and all the staff just can’t do enough.

May is considered the low season but although we had bursts of rain at points, sunshine more often than not won the battle of the skies. Don’t presume that the rain symbol on your phone means it chucks it down constantly. It doesn’t.

Guaranteed sunshine at other times of the year obviously push prices up in peak season but here are the costs for our trip in late May.

Some prices

Our rather grand two-storey suite (One-Bedroom Loft) at Angsana costs under £200. A more standard Laguna Room – King is around £110 in late May.

Our Premier Ocean Front Room (King Bed) at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket costs £160 per night. Members get it for just £135 and that includes breakfast.

More details can be found here:

Websites

Lagunagolfphuket

Laguna Golf Rates and Memberships

Instagram

Lagunagolfphuket

Final thought…

This was my first trip to Thailand and I’m sure it won’t be the last.

After posting a photo of my round at Laguna Golf Phuket and asking if anyone has stayed here, one friend on X, Mike Miller, replied: “Hell of a complex; massive. I quickly worked out you need to tee-off early. Afternoon/evening was pretty much exclusively for: alcohol, utterly superb fresh seafood and massages. Happy days!”

Mike, a Kiwi, has travelled far and wide so his view is respected.

If Laguna Golf Phuket hadn’t appeared on your radar before… well, it needs to. Wonderful people, wonderful resort and a golf course that will want you coming back for more.

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