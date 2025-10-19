It’s been a sensational year for Tommy Fleetwood.

The hugely popular Englishman has finally secured a first PGA Tour win and also helped Europe to their first away Ryder Cup triumph since 2012.

And even that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Fleetwood’s first victory on American soil, the 2025 Tour Championship, helped him secure the season-long FedExCup trophy and a huge $10m jackpot.

And in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black he emerged as Europe’s top points scorer with four wins out of five.

We take a closer look at the now World No.5.

Born? Thomas Paul Fleetwood was born on 19 January, 1991 in Southport, England.

Family? Tommy is married to Clare Craig. They met in 2015 when Clare was a sports agent and she later became Fleetwood’s manager. They married in the Bahamas in 2017.

Tommy and Clare have a son, Franklin (Frankie for short), who was born soon after they were married. Clare is 22 years older than Tommy and has two older children from a previous relationship.

Turn pro? Fleetwood had a distinguished amateur career and turned pro in 2010, shortly after winning the English Amateur at Little Aston Golf Club in Sutton Coldfield (about a 20-minute drive from The Belfry).

He also represented GB & Ireland in the 2009 Walker Cup at Merion in Pennsylvania. He played just twice, winning his Sunday singles.

First pro win? Fleetwood made his breakthrough by winning the DP World Tour’s 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland.

He shot 18-under before winning a play-off against Scot Stephen Gallacher and Argentina’s Ricardo Gonzalez. He has seven DP World Tour wins and, at last, a first victory on the PGA Tour. He also captured a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Ryder Cup career? Fleetwood has a sensational record in Ryder Cups. As well as top scoring with four points at Bethpage, he also paired up with Francesco Molinari in 2018 to win four points in Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup victory in Paris.

In four Ryder Cups (2018, 2021, 2023 and 2025), Fleetwood has played 17 matches, won 11, lost four and halved two. That gives him a stunning win percentage of 70.6% – one of the best in history. He’s been on the winning side in three of them.

Car? Fleetwood has been associated with several car brands, including Porsche and BMW. His local car dealer also posted a picture of him with a Honda Civic in August 2025.

Favourite sporting teams? Fleetwood, a Merseyside native, is a lifelong Everton fan – the local rivals of Liverpool. In 2023 he came onto the pitch at their now former ground, Goodison Park, and paraded the Ryder Cup trophy which he’d helped secure a few months earlier. Fleetwood’s caddie, Ian Finnis, is the husband of ex-Everton goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Earnings? Fleetwood ranks 26th (October 2025) on the PGA Tour’s all-time Career Money List. He’s pocketed $43,430,669 from the 164 events he’s played. He has one win, 31 top fives and 45 top 10s. On the DP World Tour Money List, Fleetwood ranks 4th overall (October 2025) with prize money of 30,344,353 Euro.

Net worth? In addition to his earnings, Fleetwood has had major income from deals with Nike, TaylorMade and TAG Heuer. His net worth is estimated at $20-25m.

Equipment? As of October 2025, Fleetwood uses a TaylorMade Qi35 ‘dot’ driver. He also has a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver (13.5 degrees) in the bag. He uses a TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood, a TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood and TaylorMade P7TW irons. As for the short game, he uses TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges (52 degrees and 56 degrees) and a TaylorMade Spider Tour Black putter.

Majors record? Fleetwood is a two-time runner-up in the majors (2018 US Open at Shinnecock where he closed with a 63 and 2019 Open at Royal Portrush). Overall, he has seven top fives in the majors.

Perhaps he has a golden chance in 2026 to win his first as the Open Championship is being played at Royal Birkdale, his local course where he and his father Pete would sneak onto when Tommy was a child.

Other likes? Fleetwood enjoys yoga, meditation and reading books (detective stories and biographies).

Read next: The 12 stellar players who could make Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup team