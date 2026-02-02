While Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour from LIV generated huge headlines in the golfing and sporting world, his actual performance in his first event back – the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – rather underwhelmed.

The five-time major champion made the cut but was never a factor and rounds of 73-68-73-70 left him down in 56th spot – a massive 19 shots behind runaway winner Justin Rose.

Koepka said later: “Game feels good. Like I think putting is probably last in the field, but never really putted well here. I’ve never felt comfortable on poa. You just miss a few and you’ve got zero confidence.”

His assessment was correct. He ranked 3rd for the week in Strokes Gained: Around The Green, 20th for SG: Approach but 74th and last for SG: Putting of those who made the cut.

In fact, Koepka seemed keener to talk about this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open and there’s a very obvious reason why.

The tournament at TPC Scottsdale is the noisiest, wildest and most attended golf tournament in world golf and Koepka is a two-time winner there.

Here we look at his Waste Management Phoenix Open record:

2015 – WINNER

Playing in his first Phoenix Open, Kopka started steadily with a round of 71 but then fired 68-64-66 to win by a shot from Hideki Matsuyama (who would win the next two editions), Ryan Palmer and Bubba Watson. It was his first PGA Tour win and came in front of half a million fans.

Koepka said: “This one is very special to me with all the fans here. Just an incredibly run tournament. It’s a fun week. Happy to have this one as my first.”

2016 – 41st

Back as defending champion, Koepka started fast with a 5-under 67. But middle rounds of 72-74 took him out of contention and a closing 69 was only good enough for a midfield finish.

Koepka said: “You can take golf too seriously. Playing for a living, it’s fun. It’s still fun. You can’t take it as life or death. Miss the cut one week and then win the next. You can’t get too down on yourself.”

2017 – 42nd

Koepka would win his first major – the US Open – just four months later but here he had to settle for middle of the pack again. It was a very similar story to the year before as he played well in rounds one and four (67s) but drifted away with middle laps of 73-71.

Koepka said: “These greens are so good. We have putted really well here. You see the lines. Just some courses really suit your eye, especially off the tee. Even on the greens, reading the putts, you get to know some things where certain putts are straighter than they may appear.”

2021 – WINNER

After missing the three editions in 2018, 2019 and 2020 – injury playing a big part – Koepka teed it up again in the Phoenix Open in 2021. And what a return! Now a four-time major champion after two wins in the US Open (2017, 2018) and two in the PGA Championship (2018 and 2019), Koepka wasn’t in great form at the time but found some magic at TPC Scottsdale once more. He fired rounds of 68-66-66-65 to finish on 19-under and win by a shot from Xander Schauffele and K.H. Lee. It was his eighth PGA Tour title.

Koepka said: “I love this place. This golf course is always fun. I like the way I finished that off. Hit a lot quality golf shots down the stretch. I haven’t been in contention in God knows how long, so to actually hit golf shots like I’m accustomed to seeing when the pressure is on, it’s a good feeling.”

2022 – 3rd

Koepka’s last start at TPC Scottsdale before he moved to LIV came in 2022 when he made an impressive title defence but came up just short. Seeking a third title, his rounds of 66-66-68-69 left him one shy of the play-off contested by Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay.

Koepka said: “I putted it really well. Really solid. But the wedges just weren’t up to par. Leaving a few right, felt like a couple of them, the wind kind of switched a little bit, as well. But I mean, that happens. Just didn’t play good enough today. Sometimes you just have a mediocre day. It is what it is.”

And so to 2026.

The last time Koepka returned to this event after a four-year gap (2017 to 2021), he won.

So can the 35-year-old American pull off the same feat again this week as he contests the trophy for the first time since 2022?

Speaking at Torrey Pines, Koepka said: “I enjoy next week. I love the chaos, I think it’s fun. Yeah, it’s been, what, four years since I’ve been back so I’m excited to get back out there to a place I’m familiar with, comfortable with and a place I love.”

