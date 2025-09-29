The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup was not only one of the wildest and craziest spectacles in golf, but it is also expected to have generated record revenue.

Team Europe powered to victory in a thrilling renewal of the event, winning 15-13 away at Bethpage Black Course in New York.

Despite some incredible golfing action, the Ryder Cup was somewhat overshadowed by wild scenes, annoying hecklers and even a beer thrower.

Nevertheless, as one of the biggest sporting events in the Western world, the Ryder Cup is a money printing machine, with thousands of fans attending and millions more watching at home.

Speaking before last weekend’s event, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that the competition could inject $200m into the local economy.

When the Ryder Cup last came to America – over at Whistling Straits in 2021 – the tournament helped to generate $192m in total revenue, according to the PGA of America.

With tickets priced as high as $750 for the 2025 event – not to mention the $10,000 premium hospitality packages – one Substack has estimated that the total revenue from tickets alone is expected to be just under the $125m mark.

On top of that, you also have to take into account broadcasting revenue. Over in America, NBC have signed a deal to show 15 editions of the event, which is a deal worth $440m – on average, that works out at around $30m per edition.

In terms of the impact on the local economy, there are millions of dollars generated through transportation, car rentals, hotels, restaurants, and state and city taxes. The Long Island Rail Road has reportedly earned $20m in additional revenue, thanks to the Ryder Cup.

Where is the Ryder Cup money going?

The Ryder Cup is a business phenomenon, though players who make the tournament so great have traditionally competed for free.

That changed in 2025, with the United States increasing their players’ charitable contributions to $500,000. From that amount, the American players will pocket $200,000 each for themselves.

Money generated by the tournament is evenly split between the United States and Europe – more specifically, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America.

The European body splits their share of the money between the European Tour Group, the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland, and the Confederation of Professional Golf.

The PGA of America, on the other hand, has full control over their share of the money.

Over the years, the profits have been used to cover expenses for players and staff. A large chunk also goes to the respective tours, including the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Read next: The five most disgraceful moments from US fans at the Ryder Cup