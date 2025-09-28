Golf’s richest caddies: How they earned millions guiding champions in 2025

Archie Starkey
Two of the richest caddies in golf.
Joaquinn Niemann and Scottie Scheffler's caddies have each benefitted from their five event wins in 2025.

In 2025, professional golf caddies saw their paycheques reach unprecedented heights with a mix of PGA Tour consistency and LIV Golf’s massive prize payouts making it possible.

The top earners weren’t just along for the journey – they helped guide elite players to victory and consistently finished in the top 10 of events.

From LIV’s eye-watering championship payouts to PGA Tour Majors and high-stakes tournaments, these bagmen earned life-changing sums.

It’s widely known that caddies take home 10% of their players’ prize money for an event win, around 7% for a top 10 and 5% as a base.

Using the 5/7/10 rule, we’ve broken the five highest-earning caddies of the year, revealing who they caddied for, their players’ victories, and their approximate winnings in another lucrative season.

1. Gary Matthews (Joaquinn Niemann) – $2.93million

 

  • LIV event wins 2025: 5
  • Best Major finish 2025: T8 – PGA Championship

Joaquin Niemann dominated the LIV Golf League in 2025, winning five individual events – Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico, Virginia, and the UK – each with at least a $4 million individual prize.

His caddie, Gary Matthews, earned $400,000 per win, plus $800,000 from Niemann’s $8 million LIV Individual Championship effort, where he fell just short to Jon Rahm at the last hurdle.

Additional top-10 finishes across the season pushed his total caddie earnings to approximately $2.93 million, making him the highest-paid caddie of the year.

2. Adam Hayes (Jon Rahm) – $2.75million

 

  • LIV event wins 2025: 5
  • Best Major finish 2025: T7 – U.S. Open

Jon Rahm’s consistency was remarkable. Although he did not capture a regular-season win, he recorded seven top-10 finishes in events including Riyadh, Miami, Dallas, and Chicago.

The big payday came at the LIV Golf Individual Championship, where Rahm earned $18 million for the second year running, giving Adam Hayes $1.8 million alone.

Combined with top-10 earnings from other events, Hayes finished the year with roughly $2.75 million.

3. Ted Scott (Scottie Scheffler) – $2.11million

 

  • PGA event wins 2025: 5
  • Best Major finish 2025: Win – (PGA Championship & The Open)

Scottie Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour in 2025 with five wins and 16 top-10 finishes.

While PGA Tour events typically have smaller individual payouts than LIV’s $4 million wins, Scheffler’s consistent excellence, including two Major tournament wins at the PGA Championship and Open, meant Ted Scott earned over $2.11 million.

Scheffler’s season-long dominance ensured his bagman was among the elite earners in golf.

4. Ian Finnis (Tommy Fleetwood) – $1.59million

 

  • PGA event wins 2025: 1
  • Best Major finish 2025: T16 – The Open

Tommy Fleetwood’s big moment came with a $10 million winner’s cheque in his maiden PGA Tour victory at the lucrative Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Ian Finnis pocketed $1 million from that win alone, but the prize money would have been insignificant in contrast to the jubilation of Fleetwood getting his first-ever PGA Tour title over the line.

Adding seven additional top-10 finishes during the season brought his total caddie earnings to around $1.59 million, putting him fourth on the list.

5. Harry Diamond (Rory McIlroy) – $1.38million

 

  • PGA event wins 2025: 3
  • Best Major finish 2025: Win – Masters

Rory McIlroy continued his PGA Tour success with three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 2025.

Victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship, the Canadian Open contributed substantially

But his and caddie Harry Diamond’s crowning moment was the Masters win at Augusta National that sealed McIlroy a Career Grand Slam as he became just the sixth player to join the coveted club.

With 10% cuts for each win and 7% cuts from additional top-10s, this brought Diamond’s earnings to approximately $1.38 million, rounding out the top five for the year.

