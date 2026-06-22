The 2026 season has been sensational for Nelly Korda.

She has made eight starts claiming four wins and a trio of second placed finishes. More importantly, two of those victories were the year’s first two major championships.

The year had started with her having something of an underwhelming major record.

Karrie Webb and Inbee Park, for example, won their seven majors in their first 40 starts – and Annika Sorenstam won her 10th major in her 48th appearance.

Korda, in contrast, had started this year with two win in 47 starts. Having won the Chevron Championship and the US Women’s Open she is now on four in 49 which looks a lot better.

There is also an excellent chance of her adding to her tally in the three majors to come. But where does Korda already rank among the greatest women golfers of all time?

Here is our top 10 in reverse order.

10. Nelly Korda

Yes, here she is, just sneaking into the top 15. Korda has not only won four majors, she has also landed an Olympic gold.

9. Se Ri Pak

The Korean won five majors and did so when Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb were at their best. She also fuelled the great rise of Korean golf.

8. Inbee Park

Her swing was not a thing of beauty but her putting stroke was – in fact she was the greatest putter in both the men’s and women’s game.

7. Karrie Webb

Australia’s greatest golfer and how many more majors would she have won had she not played in Sorenstam’s era? As it was she won seven of them.

6. Babe Zaharias

Not just a 10-time major winner, Zaharias won two Olympic gold medals in track and field, and excelled in baseball and basketball.

5. Patty Berg

You can’t argue with raw numbers. No-one has won more majors than Berg who landed 15 of them, but only one was the US Open. The Tom Morris of the women’s game – triumphant in its early years.

4. Betsy Rawls

A four-time champion of the US Women’s Open and eight-time major winner. A relentless winner at the very top of the game.

3. Louise Suggs

Third in the all-time major winners list with two US Women’s Opens. The mother of the LPGA.

2. Annika Sorenstam

The modern game’s greatest. She won 72 times on the LPGA (third of all time) with 10 major victories (fourth best of all time). But she faced deeper fields than those who won more than her.

1. Mickey Wright

Wright was astounding. She won 82 times on the LPGA and is second to Berg with 13 major wins including four US Women’s Opens. Widely viewed as the greatest of them all.

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