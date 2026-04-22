LIV Golf has never been anything other than unexpected.

Since it launched itself at golf’s docile status quo in early 2021, LIV has provided stories that have a remarkable capacity to shock and divide in a way no-one could have predicted.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of golf’s global circuit, tracing a route of disruption has rocked the world’s most conservative sport.

October 2021

Greg Norman is appointed CEO of LIV, a mysterious entity but one claiming to have big aspirations, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

February 2022

The writer Alan Shipnuck reveals that Phil Mickelson told him that the Saudi’s are “scary motherf***kers” who he plans to use as leverage in his ongoing dispute with the PGA Tour. The incident leaves Mickelson out in the cold.

May 2022

At The Centurion Club near London Greg Norman heads a press conference to reveal LIV Golf. Norman, whose previous attempt to start an alternative to the PGA Tour had been repelled in the 90s, was up for the fight and is not scared of PGA Tour threats. “This time it’s different,” he says. “We’ve got $2 billion backing us.”

The biggest headlines, however, are made when he is asked about Saudi government’s sanctioning of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, as judged by the CIA. “We’ve all made mistakes,” Norman says.

June 2022

The first event – LIV London. As the players tee off a missive from the PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan drops: anyone who played without release is banned. Shipnuck is ejected from a press conference by security staff. He messages Norman who says he know nothing about it.

Photographs of the ejection then show Norman stood behind Shipnuck, staring at him throughout the ejection. Charl Schwartzel wins the tournament.

July 2022

A DP World Tour ban on players is suspended until a Sports Resolutions hearing in February 2023. The same month Greg Norman is not invited to the 150th Open and when the champion, Cameron Smith, wins it he is not happy that he is asked about the rumours that he is joining LIV.

Six weeks later he joins LIV. Henrik Stenson also joins LIV, losing the Ryder Cup captaincy.

August 2022

11 PGA Tour players file an antitrust law suits against the PGA Tour.

October 2022

LIV has been unable to get world ranking points. They now try to join with the third tier MENA Tour but the ploy is rebuffed. The same month the PGA Tour files a law suit against PIF.

December 2022

Rory McIlroy argues that Norman needs to leave his role so that there is an, “adult in the room.”

February 2023

The PGA Tour and LIV have spent the winter fighting through the courts, filing law suits, but both are desperate to avoid any form of disclosure. They both have information they don’t want in the public domain.

April 2023

The DP World Tour wins its arbitration case against LIV. It can fine and ban players. Days later Brooks Koepka and Mickelson finish T2 in the Masters.

June 2023

The maddest bombshell of them all. It is suddenly announced that representatives of the PGA Tour and LIV have been in secret negotiations. A “framework agreement” between PIF, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour has been set up.

Rory McIlroy looks to have been marginalised and Jay Monahan is shouted down at a PGA Tour player meeting. He later takes time away from office because of stress related issues.

October 2023

LIV yet again fails to get world rankings points.

December 2023

Jon Rahm had always been dubious about LIV’s 54-hole, no cut, shot gun start format. He also talked of the importance of history and legacy, which only the traditional tours could provide. In December he announces he is joining LIV. Tyrrell Hatton soon joins him.

January 2024

Anthony Kim joins LIV, plucked from obscurity.

March 2024

LIV withdraws its application for world rankings points.

January 2025

Scott O’Neil replaces Norman as LIV CEO.

February 2025

PGA and LIV representatives meet Donald Trump in the White House.

July 2025

LIV reapplies for world ranking points.

November 2025

LIV backtracks and announces its events will be played over 72 holes.

December 2025

Brooks Koepka leaves LIV and in January Patrick Reed follows him.

February 2026

Kim wins LIV Adelaide amid crazy scenes. Rahm also rejects a DP World Tour proposal that would have allowed his dispute with them to end and shutdown the threat of him not playing in the 2027 Ryder Cup. LIV earns world ranking points.

April 2026

Unnamed sources suggest that PIF is to end its involvement in LIV. O’Neil emails employees arguing otherwise but among the final lines are the words: “You mattered.”

The broadcast at LIV Mexico briefly goes down. Bryson DeChambeau cuts a disgruntled figure on the course and withdraws ahead of the final round. O’Neil tells TNT Sports that: “The reality is you’re funded through the season, and then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going.”

This line is then deleted from TNT Sports coverage.

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