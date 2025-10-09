TGL: The Woods and McIlroy co-founded series is back for season two

What is TGL?

TGL stands for Tomorrow’s Golf League. It features teams of PGA Tour golfers taking each other on in an indoor arena at SoFi Center in Florida.

A virtual course, using a large-screen projection system is used for the longer shots. Players hit from boxes that feature cropped grass for tee and fairway shots, tall grass for shots played from rough and sand for bunker shots.

For shorter shots (anything within 50 yards of the pin) and putts, there is a real, rotating green in the arena.

Who invented it?

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were the co-founders along with Mike McCarley. The company is called TMRW Sports.

What is the format?

TGL features six teams consisting of four players each. For each match, one player is left out while the other three play a 15-hole contest using a match-play format.

Each hole has a value of 1 point and the team with the fewest shots on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth 0 points. Within a match, there are two sessions played in two different formats:

Session 1: 9 holes of “Triples” – Three vs three, team alternate-shot format.

Session 2: 6 holes of “Singles” – One-on-one, head-to-head competition, with each player playing two holes during the session.

Overtime: If tied at the end of regulation, players compete head-to-head until a team successfully hits two shots closer to the pin than their competitors.

Each time has four timeouts per match (two during Triples and two during Singles).

The Hammer – a strategic tool that raises the stakes on a single hole, increasing its point value by one point. Each team starts a match with three Hammers, and can use at most one per hole. If a team throws the Hammer before the hole starts, the opponent must accept it, making the hole worth two points. If thrown mid-hole, the opponent can either accept (increasing points) or decline, which concedes the hole to the throwing team. The maximum value of a single hole is three points, achieved when both teams play and accept a Hammer.

A win in regulation or overtime scores 2pts, a loss in overtime or regulation scores 1pt.

The top four teams after the league phase advance to the playoffs while the final is played over a best of three.

What happened last year?

Last year’s inaugural TGL saw Atlanta Drive defeat New York Golf Club 2-0 in the final.

What was the verdict on season one?

Overall, it was considered a success with ESPN ratings described as “solid” (higher than the programme it replaced) and the product capturing a younger audience than an average PGA Tour event.

The pace of play was praised – a 40-second shot-clock is used – and viewers enjoyed the two-hour broadcast window for each game.

On the downside, sometimes the technology was inconsistent, with Tiger Woods at one point hitting a shot that flew 100 yards further than expected.

What are the team line-ups for 2026?

Once more, six teams bid for glory. They play each other once in the league format.

Atlanta Drive – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Jupiter Links GC – Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club – Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club – Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club – Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

Any changes for season two?

Yes, the inaugural season was played in early January 2025 but this time the opening game – New York v Atlanta – takes place on December 28 at 3pm EST.

Last time, all matches were played on Monday or Tuesday. For season two there are some matches scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

What is the schedule for league games?

After NY v Atlanta on December 28, the next league match – Boston v LA – takes place on Saturday, January 3. The final league game – Bay v Jupiter – is played on Wednesday, March 4.

When do the play-offs take place?

Semi-finals: Double header Tuesday March 17

Final Series:

Match 1: Monday, March 23

Match 2: Tuesday, March 24

Match 3 (if required): Tuesday, March 24

Anything else?

Yes, planning is already underway for season three. That 2027 edition will feature a brand new team – Motor City GC.

