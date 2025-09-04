Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy: Golf stars to play exhibition at Donald Trump's course

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are set to go head-to-head in a live television exhibition at Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

The skill-based showcase event has been set for December 17, with the Golf Channel and USA Network both set to offer broadcasts.

McIlroy and Scheffler will captain their respective teams in what promises to be a fun and fast-paced competition.

The four-player teams will be taking on four distinct skill-focused challenges.

⛳️ #OFFICIAL — Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler will each captain two 4- man teams at ‘The Golf Channel Games’ taking place under the lights in Jupiter, FL just before Christmas. @TrackingRory @SchefflerFans ⏰ RAPID FIRE EVENTS — Timed Drive Chip & Putt, 14-Club… pic.twitter.com/BcqoQMK6f6 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 3, 2025

Firstly, the competitors will face a timed drive and a chip & putt challenge. Players will aim to achieve specific benchmarks within a designated time limit.

Secondly, players will take on a 14-club challenge. This is essentially a closest-to-the-pin contest, with both teams sharing one bag of 14 clubs. Once a club has been used, it is eliminated from play.

A timed shootout is next on the list. This consists of a three-hole alternate-shot format, with teammates placed at different points of the course – for instance, the fairway or the greenside.

The exhibition will culminate with a one-on-one challenge between the two captains. McIlroy and Scheffler will go one-on-one, taking on shots from 100 yard wedges, bunkers, greenside, 50-foot and 10-foot putts. Whoever boasts the smallest combined distance from the hole will win.

A new vision for golf

Organisers behind the exhibition are hoping it will provide a fresh and innovative view of golf.

The entertainment-driven aspect of the competition draws inspiration from other sporting spectacles such as the NFL Combine or the All-Star matches.

Golf Channel’s executive vice president Tom Knapp publicly shared his vision of the event.

He told Reuters: “We wanted to create a new golf event that was highly competitive, showcasing the best players in the world hitting specific shots and plotting strategy with a running clock.

“To have the opportunity to create an annual, end-of-season golf event which includes Rory and Scottie at one of South Florida’s premier golf clubs, has been a treat. It should be fun.”

It is unknown who will join McIlroy and Scheffler in December, with an announcement set to be made in the coming weeks.

