The LPGA Tour is making its way to the end of the season, and the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio had a $2million tournament purse on offer, with a winner’s prize of $300,000.

British golfer Charley Hull claimed a dramatic final hole victory to land her third LPGA Tour win, her first since 2022.

Despite being a shot behind approaching the last, the 29-year-old reeled in world number one Jeeno Thitikul with a two-foot birdie putt to triumph on 20 under overall.

England’s Lottie Woad finished third on 18 under, with Japan’s Miyu Yamashita a shot further back in fourth.

“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” said Hull.

“I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it. But yeah, it feels great.”

Charley Hull making success of rollercoaster year

Hull, who was runner-up in her last two tournaments, is still recovering from tearing an ankle ligament after falling off a car park curb, and being hit by a virus in August.

“Obviously, I tore a ligament completely in half in my ankle, so that was at a golf tournament after the British Open,” Hull said earlier in week. “I had to pull [out]. They said it would probably be about nine weeks recovery time, but I cut it down to three. I am a little bit sore this week after playing last week.

“Obviously fainted at Evian and hurt my back after that when I was lifting a box into my car, and then like, tore the muscle.

“And then obviously, tearing the ligament in my ankle, so it’s just gone one after another. Playing pretty decent golf, touch wood, and it’s just come at like an awkward point as well, and you just want to play loads of golf. But it’s life, and at the end of the day, I’m still breathing, so I’m fine.

“When I was younger, if I fell over my dad would always be like, you break anything? No? Well just stand back up then. I’d be like, yeah, true.”

Prize money for each player at the Kroger Queen City Championship

1 Charley Hull (-20) – $300,000

2 Jeeno Thitikul (-19) – $182,956

3 Lottie Woad (-18) – $132,721

4 Miyu Yamashita (-17) – $102,670

T5 Nasa Hataoka (-15) – $54,162

T5 Jennifer Kupcho (-15) – $54,162

T5 Maja Stark (-15) – $54,162

T5 Sei Young Kim (-15) – $54,162

T5 Nelly Korda (-15) – $54,162

T5 Mary Liu (-15) – $54,162

T5 Chisato Iwai (-15) – $54,162

T12 Robyn Choi (-14) – $33,956

T12 Olivia Cowan (-14) – $33,956

T14 Lydia Ko (-13) – $27,646

T14 Nataliya Guseva (-13) – $27,646

T14 Minjee Lee (-13) – $27,646

T14 Brooke Matthews (-13) – $27,646

T14 Hye-Jin Choi (-13) – $27,646

T19 Lindy Duncan (-12) – $23,039

T19 Andrea Lee (-12) – $23,039

T19 Ruixin Liu (-12) – $23,039

T22 Jin Hee Im (-11) – $19,175

T22 Xiaowen Yin (-11) – $19,175

T22 Pornanong Phatlum (-11) – $19,175

T22 Celine Boutier (-11) – $19,175

T22 Bailey Tardy (-11) – $19,175

T22 Manon De Roey (-11) – $19,175

T22 Gabriela Ruffels (-11) – $19,175

T29 Gurleen Kaur (-10) – $15,426

T29 Perrine Delacour (-10) – $15,426

T29 A Lim Kim (-10) – $15,426

T29 Bianca Pagdanganan (-10) – $15,426

T33 Mi Hyang Lee (-9) – $12,841

T33 Jenny Shin (-9) – $12,841

T33 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-9) – $12,841

T33 Aline Krauter (-9) – $12,841

T33 Yealimi Noh (-9) – $12,841

T38 Patty Tavatanakit (-8) – $10,031

T38 Rio Takeda (-8) – $10,031

T38 Grace Kim (-8) – $10,031

T38 Yan Liu (-8) – $10,031

T38 Stephanie Kyriacou (-8) – $10,031

T38 Chanettee Wannasaen (-8) – $10,031

T38 Julia López Ramirez (-8) – $10,031

T45 Kumkang Park (-7) – $8,364

T45 Jenny Bae (-7) – $8,364

T47 Esther Henseleit (-6) – $7,332

T47 Narin An (-6) – $7,332

T47 Yuri Yoshida (-6) – $7,332

T47 Allisen Corpuz (-6) – $7,332

T47 Frida Kinhult (-6) – $7,332

T52 Sofia Garcia (-5) – $6,210

T52 Madison Young (-5) – $6,210

T52 Jasmine Suwannapura (-5) – $6,210

T52 Mao Saigo (-5) – $6,210

T52 Jiwon Jeon (-5) – $6,210

T57 Minami Katsu (-4) – $5,509

T57 Hyo Joo Kim (-4) – $5,509

T59 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-3) – $4,984

T59 Arpichaya Yubol (-3) – $4,984

T59 Jaravee Boonchant (-3) – $4,984

T59 Ayaka Furue (-3) – $4,984

T63 Gigi Stoll (-2) – $4,558

T63 Danielle Kang (-2) – $4,558

T63 Lexi Thompson (-2) – $4,558

T63 Linnea Strom (-2) – $4,558

T67 Yu Liu (-1) – $4,207

T67 Elizabeth Szokol (-1) – $4,207

T67 Stacy Lewis (-1) – $4,207

T70 Jessica Porvasnik (E) – $3,957

T70 Hira Naveed (E) – $3,957

T70 Dewi Weber (E) – $3,957

T73 Alena Sharp (1) – $3,807

T73 Ana Belac (1) – $3,807

T73 Emily Kristine Pedersen (1) – $3,807

T76 Daniela Darquea (3) – $3,689

T76 Wei-Ling Hsu (3) – $3,689

READ MORE: Revealed: How much prize money did Ryder Cup stars win at BMW PGA Championship?