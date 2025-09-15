Revealed: How much prize money did Charley Hull scoop after Queen City Championship win?
The LPGA Tour is making its way to the end of the season, and the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio had a $2million tournament purse on offer, with a winner’s prize of $300,000.
British golfer Charley Hull claimed a dramatic final hole victory to land her third LPGA Tour win, her first since 2022.
Despite being a shot behind approaching the last, the 29-year-old reeled in world number one Jeeno Thitikul with a two-foot birdie putt to triumph on 20 under overall.
England’s Lottie Woad finished third on 18 under, with Japan’s Miyu Yamashita a shot further back in fourth.
“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” said Hull.
“I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it. But yeah, it feels great.”
Charley Hull making success of rollercoaster year
Hull, who was runner-up in her last two tournaments, is still recovering from tearing an ankle ligament after falling off a car park curb, and being hit by a virus in August.
“Obviously, I tore a ligament completely in half in my ankle, so that was at a golf tournament after the British Open,” Hull said earlier in week. “I had to pull [out]. They said it would probably be about nine weeks recovery time, but I cut it down to three. I am a little bit sore this week after playing last week.
“Obviously fainted at Evian and hurt my back after that when I was lifting a box into my car, and then like, tore the muscle.
“And then obviously, tearing the ligament in my ankle, so it’s just gone one after another. Playing pretty decent golf, touch wood, and it’s just come at like an awkward point as well, and you just want to play loads of golf. But it’s life, and at the end of the day, I’m still breathing, so I’m fine.
“When I was younger, if I fell over my dad would always be like, you break anything? No? Well just stand back up then. I’d be like, yeah, true.”
Prize money for each player at the Kroger Queen City Championship
1 Charley Hull (-20) – $300,000
2 Jeeno Thitikul (-19) – $182,956
3 Lottie Woad (-18) – $132,721
4 Miyu Yamashita (-17) – $102,670
T5 Nasa Hataoka (-15) – $54,162
T5 Jennifer Kupcho (-15) – $54,162
T5 Maja Stark (-15) – $54,162
T5 Sei Young Kim (-15) – $54,162
T5 Nelly Korda (-15) – $54,162
T5 Mary Liu (-15) – $54,162
T5 Chisato Iwai (-15) – $54,162
T12 Robyn Choi (-14) – $33,956
T12 Olivia Cowan (-14) – $33,956
T14 Lydia Ko (-13) – $27,646
T14 Nataliya Guseva (-13) – $27,646
T14 Minjee Lee (-13) – $27,646
T14 Brooke Matthews (-13) – $27,646
T14 Hye-Jin Choi (-13) – $27,646
T19 Lindy Duncan (-12) – $23,039
T19 Andrea Lee (-12) – $23,039
T19 Ruixin Liu (-12) – $23,039
T22 Jin Hee Im (-11) – $19,175
T22 Xiaowen Yin (-11) – $19,175
T22 Pornanong Phatlum (-11) – $19,175
T22 Celine Boutier (-11) – $19,175
T22 Bailey Tardy (-11) – $19,175
T22 Manon De Roey (-11) – $19,175
T22 Gabriela Ruffels (-11) – $19,175
T29 Gurleen Kaur (-10) – $15,426
T29 Perrine Delacour (-10) – $15,426
T29 A Lim Kim (-10) – $15,426
T29 Bianca Pagdanganan (-10) – $15,426
T33 Mi Hyang Lee (-9) – $12,841
T33 Jenny Shin (-9) – $12,841
T33 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-9) – $12,841
T33 Aline Krauter (-9) – $12,841
T33 Yealimi Noh (-9) – $12,841
T38 Patty Tavatanakit (-8) – $10,031
T38 Rio Takeda (-8) – $10,031
T38 Grace Kim (-8) – $10,031
T38 Yan Liu (-8) – $10,031
T38 Stephanie Kyriacou (-8) – $10,031
T38 Chanettee Wannasaen (-8) – $10,031
T38 Julia López Ramirez (-8) – $10,031
T45 Kumkang Park (-7) – $8,364
T45 Jenny Bae (-7) – $8,364
T47 Esther Henseleit (-6) – $7,332
T47 Narin An (-6) – $7,332
T47 Yuri Yoshida (-6) – $7,332
T47 Allisen Corpuz (-6) – $7,332
T47 Frida Kinhult (-6) – $7,332
T52 Sofia Garcia (-5) – $6,210
T52 Madison Young (-5) – $6,210
T52 Jasmine Suwannapura (-5) – $6,210
T52 Mao Saigo (-5) – $6,210
T52 Jiwon Jeon (-5) – $6,210
T57 Minami Katsu (-4) – $5,509
T57 Hyo Joo Kim (-4) – $5,509
T59 Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-3) – $4,984
T59 Arpichaya Yubol (-3) – $4,984
T59 Jaravee Boonchant (-3) – $4,984
T59 Ayaka Furue (-3) – $4,984
T63 Gigi Stoll (-2) – $4,558
T63 Danielle Kang (-2) – $4,558
T63 Lexi Thompson (-2) – $4,558
T63 Linnea Strom (-2) – $4,558
T67 Yu Liu (-1) – $4,207
T67 Elizabeth Szokol (-1) – $4,207
T67 Stacy Lewis (-1) – $4,207
T70 Jessica Porvasnik (E) – $3,957
T70 Hira Naveed (E) – $3,957
T70 Dewi Weber (E) – $3,957
T73 Alena Sharp (1) – $3,807
T73 Ana Belac (1) – $3,807
T73 Emily Kristine Pedersen (1) – $3,807
T76 Daniela Darquea (3) – $3,689
T76 Wei-Ling Hsu (3) – $3,689
