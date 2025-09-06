Bernhard Langer has won two Masters titles and now tops the Champions Tour all-time prize earnings.

One of golf’s great appeals to fans and players alike is its longevity.

If you still want to cheer on the golfers you loved watching back in the day, that opportunity is presented by The Champions Tour.

The tour, open to players aged 50 and over, was formally established in 1980 and has grown and grown in popularity.

As has prize money, making it a lucrative destination for those who were struggling to stay competitive on the PGA Tour.

Here, we look at the Champions Tour’s all-time highest money earners who have dominated the senior circuit.

Champions Tour’s highest earners of all-time:

1. Bernhard Langer – $37,963,882

The German has enjoyed an extraordinary career at the senior level and leads the Career Money List by over $10million.

Incredibly, Langer has topped the Champions Tour money charts 11 times since turning 50 while he’s racked up a record 47 wins at this level, including 12 seniors majors.

And he’s not done yet. When the two-time Masters winner captured the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship last November, he was 67 years old.

2. Hale Irwin – $27,158,515

Now 80, Irwin hit the Seniors Tour in 1995 and over a 12-year spell the American racked up 45 victories.

That haul included seven majors, including four wins (three straight from 1996-1998) in the PGA Seniors’ Championship.

In that same event, he finished third in the 2012 edition at the age of 66.

3. Gil Morgan – $20,631,930

Gil Morgan didn’t win a major in his PGA Tour days, but he changed the narrative when he became eligible to play the Champions Tour in 1996.

The Doc (he earned a Doctor of Optometry degree in 1972) won three senior majors (The Tradition twice and the Ford Senior Players Championship) and captured 25 Champions Tour wins.

4. Jay Haas – $20,058,848

Haas, part of a famous golfing family, is the fourth man to have pocketed over $20m on the Champions Tour.

Like Morgan, he didn’t manage to win a regular major but put that right with three senior majors.

He turned 50 in early 2004 and gained his first Champions Tour win in 2005. His major wins came at the 2006 and 2008 Senior PGA Championships, and the 2009 Senior Players Championship.

5. Miguel Angel Jiménez – $17,628,658

The Spaniard is now 61 but, like Langer, is flourishing despite entering his seventh decade. It comes as no surprise, given that he became the first player over 50 to win on the European Tour when landing the 2014 Open de España.

Jimenez currently leads the 2025 Champions Tour Money List after racking up four wins this year, and he has 17 victories in total at this level.

Three of those are majors.

6. Tom Kite – $16,303,747

Kite took an age to win a regular major but finally did so when snatching victory in the 1992 US Open at Pebble Beach aged 42.

That suggested he would continue to flourish after turning 50, and he showed it with 10 Champions Tour wins between 2000 and 2008.

The first of those was a major, the 2000 Tradition.

7. Tom Watson – $15,074,227

Watson almost produced one of the greatest golf stories of all time when losing a playoff in the 2009 Open at the age of 59. His swing has never really changed, and that’s allowed him to bank 14 Champions Tour titles.

Six of those were majors, adding to the eight he won during his PGA Tour pomp. Watson became the oldest man to win a seniors major since the Champions Tour began in 1980 when, as a 61-year-old, he captured the 2011 Senior PGA Championship.

8. Dana Quigley – $14,898,463

Quigley is the least heralded golfer on this list, even though he’s made a big impact on the Champions Tour. He gained the first of his 11 titles in 1997 and landed his final trophy in 2006. He was the Champions Tour Player of the Year in 2005, but never managed to win a senior major.

9. Jerry Kelly – $14,732,672

Kelly is the only 50-something on the list, so he has plenty of opportunity to climb it.

Now 58, the American has already accumulated 11 Champions Tour wins, that haul including two majors: the Senior Players Championship in 2020 and 2022.

His most recent victory came in the 2025 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

10. Larry Nelson – $14,637,172

Nelson became a prolific winner on the Champions Tour when he turned 50 in 1997.

Between 1998 and 2001, he landed no less than 16 titles, and in 2000, he won the Money List and was voted Player of the Year.

Nelson, a three-time major winner in his younger days, ended with 19 Champions Tour wins, although none of those were majors.

The Champions Tour’s other highest earners:

11. Jim Thorpe – $13,936,083

12. Tom Jenkins – $13,821,866

13. Loren Roberts – $13,642,664

14. Tom Lehman – $13,637,879

15. Fred Couples – $13,563,074

16. Allen Doyle – $13,401,250

17. Steve Stricker – $13,271,664

18. Jeff Sluman – $12,907,144

19. Fred Funk – $12,899,469

20. Colin Montgomerie – $12,663,916

Other notable names include Ernie Els at 33, Lee Trevino at 37, Gary Player at 95 and Jack Nicklaus at 154.

Nicklaus won eight senior majors between 1990 and 1996, but purses were much smaller then, hence his lowly position.

READ MORE: Revealed: Scheffler tops 2025 PGA Tour money list as McIlroy slips to third place