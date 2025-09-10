The celebrity element of the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am has become a significant part of the Wentworth week.

In recent years Spiderman actor Tom Holland and estate resident Kevin Pietersen have starred in the competition – and both have impressed with their games.

But what of this year’s field? Golf365 has been out on the range, at the putting green and walking the fairways to assess the state of their games.

Here are the 10 best celebrities in this year’s field, ranked:

1. Dan Walker (+1.7)

The 5 News presenter is the class act in the field. There are a few rough edges but not many, as befits a golfer giving shots back to the course. Tall and elegant, he’s got a fine long game and makes very few mistakes. He handles the course like a hectic news story.

2. Gareth Bale (0.0)

Famous for celebrating qualification for Euro 2020 with a banner reading, “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order,” the former Spurs man has devoted himself to golf since retiring from football. And there’s a lot of his football in his scratch game too. He’s explosive from the tee, a little erratic at times, but that power gives him plenty of opportunities to go low.

He proved as much from the first tee. It sits in front of the old clubhouse, with the putting green to the left and massed galleries behind him and down the fairways. To most it is an imposing shot across a road and heath to distant short grass. Not Bale.

He smashed his drive so far it bounded past the downslope and ended up on the upslope, well beyond 300 yards from the tee.

3. Andy Murray (2.0)

Murray is another superstar of another sport who has used golf to plug the gap left by the sudden lack of competitive action. And, like Bale, he has improved and quickly.

He’s perhaps a little more rough around the edges than Bale, but that hints at there being greater potential for him to bring that handicap down. He was a 7-handicapper only very recently so he’s on the fast track to become a fine player.

4. Kathryn Newton (5.0)

The top woman golfer in the field by some margin and not far off the best of the lot. There are almost no flaws in the actress’s game and she has been tested up against some of the best players in the world, playing pro-ams on either side of the pond.

The Hollywood star was on her high school team, has played in multiple Alfred Dunhill Links Championships, has a best nine hole score of 5-under, and her best handicap was +2.0 so although her current game is a little wobbly (her long game was a little wild but her short game sharp in the pro-am), her ceiling is high enough to rank top three.

She also deserves her high ranking for being terrific with anyone wanting an autograph or selfie.

5. John Terry (3.0)

The best of a significant crop of English footballers, Chelsea legend Terry lives right in the heart of the Surrey golf belt and has had plenty of time to hone his skills. Interestingly he plays left-handed and he’s capable of big hits. Sky Sports commentator Nick Dougherty is impressed with his game.

6. Teddy Sheringham (4.0)

A star of England’s Euro 96 team, the ex-Forest, Spurs and Manchester United striker is another who plays golf a lot like he played football. Because there’s something a little ponderous and unpromising about his swing, but he’s neat around the edges and plays smart golf to justify a low handicap.

7. Lando Norris (8.0)

The British racing car driver is a veteran of the BMW PGA Championship pro-am and he has a really good swing. His biggest fault is that he overswings going back which produces inconsistency with his long game. If he can sort that out, this smooth swinger has a lot of potential to go lower.

8. Robbie Fowler (4.4)

Liverpool footballers have always loved golf. Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish famously adored the game and lived near Royal Birkdale. LFC legend Fowler has maintained the trend. He’s got a nice touch around the greens and has the knack of playing a sensational shot out of nowhere.

9. Ben Earl (5.3)

The English rugby union star is explosive from the back row of the pack which you might think would limit his flexibility while providing distance. But he is deceptive. Another left-hander, he looks a little classy in set-up and on takeaway. But he’s a bit snatchy. His best is very promising, he needs to work on his D game.

10. Jon Wilkin (7.7)

The former Great Britain rugby league played in a three-ball with fellow Sky Sport presenters Dave Jones (9.0) and Simon Lazenby (12.8).

He’s the best of the trio and decent among the entire field. A slightly rugged game, as you might expect of a man used to grinding in the dirt, but makes the top 10.

Who didn’t make the top 10?

Broadcaster Vernon Kay (9.0)

England front row forward Jamie George (9.4),

Ex-F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas and ex England goalkeeper Joe Hart (both 13.0),

TV presenter Clare Balding (14.4),

England fly half Marcus Smith (16.0),

The singer Tom Grennan (17.0),

Ex-England goalkeeper Carly Telford (17.0),

Comedians Alex Horne (17.8) and Michael McIntyre (18.0)

Scotland fly half Finn Russell (18.0)

England rugby stars Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock (both 18.0)

Olympic hockey player Sam Quek (22.0)

England footballer Steph Houghton (24.0).