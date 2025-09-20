One of the most impressive aspects of Europe’s dominance of the Ryder Cup – they’ve won eight of the 11 editions played this century – is that they’ve often prevailed with the weaker team on paper.

That was the case again in Rome two years ago when despite their 12 players having an average world ranking far worse than Team USA, Europe romped to a 16.5-11.5 victory.

But how did Luke Donald’s team in Rome compare to other European sides?

Here, using world rankings as a measure, we look at the strongest ever European teams this century and how they got on.

Celtic Manor 2010

Europe average world ranking: 18.2

Result: Europe won 14.5-13.5

Colin Montgomerie’s team in Wales were statistically Europe’s strongest ever line-up this century.

Featuring experienced stalwarts such as Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter along with rising stars Rory McIlroy and Martin Kaymer, Monty’s team edged a tight encounter by a single point.

And yet they still weren’t the strongest side on paper as Team USA had an average world ranking of 17.3 – 0.9 better. Perhaps that explained why it was so close.

Medinah 2012

Europe average world ranking: 18.9

Result: Europe won 14.5-13.5

Defending the trophy on American soil two years later, Team Europe were extremely strong again but still trailed the Americans in the average world rankings by a notable margin – 18.9 to 12.2.

But one of Europe’s best ever teams – Rory McIlroy was ranked No.1 in the world – outduelled one of US’s strongest ever in what became known as the Miracle of Medinah as Jose Maria Olazabal’s side came back from 10-4 down to win by a point.

Le Golf National 2018

Europe average world ranking: 19.1

Result: Europe won 17.5-10.5

Europe’s third strongest line-up this century also prevailed – and in some style.

With four players in the top eight of the world rankings (Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm), Thomas Bjorn’s side romped to a 17.5-10.5 win in Paris.

Once more they weren’t the strongest team on paper though. The American dozen averaged 11.2 on the OWGR.

Gleneagles 2014

Europe average world ranking: 19.9

Result: Europe won 16.5-11.5

Paul McGinley took charge at Gleneagles in Scotland and his powerful line-up included four of the top six in the world rankings – Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose.

Yet again – are we spotting a pattern here?! – the Americans had a better average world ranking and, yet again, it made no difference as Europe took the lead on day one and never looked back, eventually winning by five.

The K Club 2006

Europe average world ranking: 22.8

Result: Europe won 18.5-9.5

Ian Woosnam’s team had plenty of strength throughout although Sergio Garcia, at No.8, was their highest ranked golfer.

And, surprise, surprise, Europe actually had the better average OWGR against a top-heavy USA which included Nos. 1-3, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk, but also three players ranked 60th or higher.

The result was a nine-point hammering, Europe showing their domination by winning the singles 8.5-3.5.

How does the 2025 European team stack up?

With two weeks to go until the Ryder Cup in New York, Europe have an average world ranking of 23.41. And that’s good news for Luke Donald.

Why? Six times this century Team Europe had an average world ranking of under 25 and they won five of those contests (all those listed above).

A strong Europe generally means a European win regardless of how impressive the USA look on paper.

The counter-argument is that four of those five victories listed above took place on European soil. Winning an away Ryder Cup is a huge ask and eight of the last nine have been won by the hosts.

