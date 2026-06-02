This summer’s major championships promise to be a celebration of not only linksland golf, but – very specifically – of the linksland of England’s Golf Coast.

This stretch of dunes and sand hills between St Annes, in the north, and Hoylake, in the south, is a 35 mile stretch of coast that boasts some of the greatest seaside golf anywhere in the world.

The Open takes place in mid-July at Royal Birkdale and the AIG Women’s Open is at Royal Lytham & St Annes at the end of the month.

Both courses have had recent changes but they have been completed in sensational style, adding to the glory of two of the Open rota’s favourite layouts.

Much of this part of the world was under the sea at some point in history which explains why it it such fertile golfing country.

The turf is fast drying and fast running, the land undulates naturally, the greens were contoured by the ocean.

Let’s take a look at each of the 11 courses to see what makes them special, travelling from north to south.

Royal Lytham & St Annes

Host of 11 Opens, it is famously surrounded by houses and schools with no views of the sea. But it is one of the toughest of all links tracks, famed for its brutal bunkering and wonderful Victorian clubhouse.

Hesketh

A links course but one that is tucked between sandhills, woodland and Victorian villas. It’s a genuine gem and famously hosts the ‘Hitler Trophy’ in its clubhouse, awarded during the 1936 Berlin Olympics to a Hesketh member.

Royal Birkdale

A 10-time host of the Open, it might be the most fun of all the rota courses, twisting between dunes as it heads away from, and back to, its art deco clubhouse. Two new holes will add to its reputation this summer.

Hillside

Situated right next door to Royal Birkdale, Hillside is no poor neighbour. In fact, no less a judge that Greg Norman insisted that its back nine, set in towering dunes, is the best in Britain.

Southport & Ainsdale

All that separates Hillside from Southport & Ainsdale is the railway line. It’s a James Braid classic which tells you much because Braid always made golf fun. It also hosted two Ryder Cups, in 1933 and 1937.

Formby

Formby has holes that are framed in sensational style by bunkering, pine trees and sandhills. A three-time host of the Amateur Championship, it can be easily combined with …

Formby Ladies

Unique on this stretch as land in being a ladies only member club, but men and women can play it – and Norman was again a huge fan of a test featuring heather and bunkers.

Formby Hall

A resort and spa with a parkland course so very different to the rest of the courses on this coast, but its facilities make it a fine base for visits.

Wallasey

Down on the Wirral, Wallasey makes a superb journey away from, back to, around, through, and over a series of dunes in the middle of the club’s property. Club member Dr Frank Stableford created his famous scoring system here.

Royal Liverpool

Once banished from the Open rota through the 1970s, 80s and 90s, the course – sometimes referred to as Hoylake – is sometimes overlooked for being flat but it is a test that rewards care and attention. A true championship links.

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