Here are the rules – you have to play the course that the players are facing this week. So that means playing a course that measures 7,565 yards which is around 1000 yards longer than the Augusta members will face on a weekly basis.

I’m going to suggest that there isn’t a par 4 where a golfer who averages 220-230 yards off the tee can, unless they hole a sizeable putt or get lucky with the contours, make a par more than 1-2 times out of 10. The 3rd (350 yards) is the only par 4 that doesn’t measure at least 440 yards and that green requires a very well-struck and spinny short iron which would likely be beyond most of us.

So we’ll go with one par 5 and a couple of one-shutters. Historically we would have gone with the 13th but that now measures and the chances are you would now have a lot to do with your second to get it round the corner.

Yes, it is possible

2nd, 585 yards

The 8th is a similar yardage but is just an uphill slog, this is very different. It might seem a big ask but you can get this a long way down the hill with a fairway wood second shot.

If the pin is on the left, then you’ve got little chance. If you are faced with the Sunday pin then there’s no reason many of us couldn’t hit a mid to short iron into the throat of the green and then let nature take its course.

4th, 240 yards

This hole varies greatly in distance and can be as short as 178 yards off the forward tee. Then you have an elevated tee also so that means even less club.

This would give us the chance to produce a mid iron to a biggish green before most likely having to putt up the tier.

16th, 170 yards

When the pin is on the higher ground, it makes this a far tougher task. But when we have the traditional Sunday pin, then it really is there for you.

Personally I’d say this is one of the worst holes on the course but I’d imagine I’m in a very minuscule minority. We’re generally good for a hole-in-one here, even if you shove it 20 yards right.

No, you’ve got no chance

1st, 445 yards

This is still one of the more underrated holes. Off the Masters tees we’re not getting a peek of the opening green. The tour stars can hit solid drivers and still only just get on the right tier.

Then there’s the green where, if the pin is on that horrible back-left spot, then it could be curtains around the green.

7th, 450 yards

If you don’t like feeling claustrophobic, then you won’t like this hole. Off the back tee you feel very pinned in and the hole is just so straight so there’s no obvious shape to hit. Most tee shots give you an inkling of what shape would work, this just needs a very straight drive.

Then you need to hit a green that is designed to take a wedge but you will be hitting some sort of timber.

18th, 465 yards

We all know how narrow this tee shot is. If you do strike one then you definitely won’t have a sight of the green and you won’t have the elevation to find the putting surface.

And you won’t have the requisite short-game skills and you won’t be able to read the line of the putt. Sorry, but you just won’t.

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