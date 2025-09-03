Tennis legend Andy Murray is swapping his racket for a golf club as he prepares to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names at next month’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The tennis legend will be in contention to claim the $4.9million top prize as he enters the pro-am tournament – one which will be held across three legendary Scottish courses.

October’s event will feature a high-class field, with major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Padraig Harrington, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Cam Smith and Bubba Watson all set to take part.

Murray, who is known for having a competitive edge, will certainly look to give a good account of himself. The Scot recently showed off his golf skills by scoring an eagle on the famous 18th hole at the Old Course.

You love to see it… Sir Andy Murray with a WALK-OFF EAGLE on his first ever round at the Old Course. pic.twitter.com/F2DzcPkeGv — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) August 26, 2025

The two-time Wimbledon champion said: “I’m really looking forward to this. It’s very special to be able to play in a full-blown professional event.

“And for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional. In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon.

“They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”

Murray will be joined at the event by other celebrities, such as former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell.

The pairings for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be announced ahead of the tournament.

Will Andy Murray ever go pro?

Reaching the pinnacle of one individual sport was hard enough, and it is unlikely that we will see Murray teeing off on the pro tour anytime soon.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old is a serious competitor and has already publicly stated his ambition of becoming a scratch golfer.

Scottish golf star Robert MacIntyre previously teamed up with Murray and has since praised the tennis icon for his rapid progress on the course.

“For someone that’s not really played that much, I thought he was good,” said the world number eight. “I was very impressed with his game. He’ll be scratch in no time.”

For Murray, October’s Alfred Dunhill Links outing will not be his first rodeo. In fact, the two-time Olympic gold medallist competed in the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Scot was partnered with MacIntyre, cricketer Jimmy Anderson and television star Anton Du Beke, ultimately finishing 13 shots behind the winning team.

One year has passed since the Wentworth event, and Murray will be determined to underline his progress when his latest pro-am outing begins on October 2.

