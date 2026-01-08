7 future stars currently playing on the DP World Tour

Marco Penge tees off during the third round of the PGA Championship

The DP World Tour has plenty of stars.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood lead the way, but Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland are not far behind.

But what of the future? Is it in safe hands? The good news is that the answer is an undoubted “yes”.

Here are seven of the top young stars currently on the DP World Tour and ready to take on the best in the world.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

After turning pro in 2023 the Dane had a stellar season on the second tier in 2024 (including three wins) and he then ended a fine 2025 season with T3 in the DP World Tour Championship which clinched not only 15th place in the Race to Dubai but also one of the 10 PGA Tour cards for 2026.

The 26-year-old then began his 2026 DP World Tour season with victory in the Australian Open and his quality was also hinted at when he was T12 in last year’s US Open.

His veteran Aussie caddie Brian Nilsson had his bag for one week back in 2023 and knew it was a special one. He’s been proved right and the journey hasn’t ended.

Marco Penge

The big DP World Tour story of 2025 and there’s no reason to think it has ended. The Englishman began last year having scraped a card at the end of 2024 and sitting on his bum because of a betting fine. Then he turned it all around in sensational style.

He won three times in 2025 and was also second in the PGA Tour co-sanctioned Scottish Open to get involved with Ryder Cup wildcard discussions.

That, ultimately, proved a step too far but his imperious driving has been unleashed and who knows how far it will take the 27-year-old.

David Puig

A tricky one to label as a “DP World Tour” star because he plays on LIV most of the time, but he has also done everything in his power to play as much DPWT golf as possible and has always impressed when he’s done so.

In fact, in regular events, he has finished T12 or better in eight of his last nine starts at this level and the run culminated with victory in the Australian PGA Championship late last year.

Strong tee to green and with the putter, his only weakness is an unusual one for a Spaniard – he’s not great around the greens.

Jayden Schaper

In 2023, 2024 and 2025 – his first three full season on the DP World Tour – the South African impressed but lacked the killer touch. He landed 17 top 10s in those three campaigns and yet the win remained elusive.

When he finished T2 in his first start of the 2026 season it seemed like little had changed. But then he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Mauritius Open back-to-back and the future is now golden.

How far can he go now he has renewed confidence?

Martin Couvra

Just the seventh amateur to win on the Challenge Tour (in 2023), the Frenchman immediately turned pro and he was on the main tour by the start of the 2025 season.

Rake thin with a mop of blond hair, he landed five top five finishes in a debut season that included victory in the Turkish Airlines Open (clinched with a round of 64).

He was the Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year and although he missed out on a PGA Tour card another season in Europe will surely help the education process.

Angel Ayora

The Spaniard ran Couvra close in the Rookie of the Year race, finishing one spot behind him in the rankings and they also share a look although in Ayora’s case he is rake thin with a mop of dark hair.

Towards the end of 2025, a hot run of six top 10 finishes in seven starts emphasised his quality and he looks sure to be presence on the first page of leaderboards throughout 2026.

A first win on the DP World Tour in 2026 would be no surprise at all.

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

The Frenchman has a lot in common with his compatriot Couvra.

In Guillamoundeguy’s case he was 17 years old when he won a pro event (on the third tier in 2022) and he did it by a mere eight shots! He won again at that level in 2023 when a pro and graduated from the Challenge Tour last year thanks to a win in the Irish Challenge.

He’s inexperienced at the top level but confirmed his promise with T9 in the Mauritius Open before Christmas.

