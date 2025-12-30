50 incredible Tiger Woods stats as the GOAT celebrates big milestone
Tiger Woods is regarded by many as the greatest golfer to ever walk the planet.
On December 30th, he celebrates his 50th birthday – a reminder to us all that time flies quickly.
To honour Tiger’s landmark, we list 50 facts that walk us through his incredible career.
1 – Tiger’s hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open. His ace at the iconic 16th hole in 1997 produced one of the biggest roars ever on a golf course.
2 – Tiger’s age when he appeared on the Mike Douglas Show, putting with Bob Hope.
3 – Number of Open Championship (2000, 2005, 2006) and US Open (2000, 2002, 2008) wins.
4 – Number of PGA Championship victories (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
5 – Number of Masters wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019).
6 – Tiger is the youngest of the six players to have completed the Grand Slam.
7 – His win streak on the PGA Tour (2006-2007). Only Sam Snead (11 in a row) has bettered it.
8 – Number of Ryder Cups Tiger has played in. He was on the winning side just once.
9 – Number of Presidents Cups Tiger has played in. He won seven.
10 – Tiger has 41 top 10s in his 95 majors (43% strike rate).
11 – Tiger shot 11-under to win his 11th PGA Tour event – the 1999 PGA Championship.
12 – Winning margin of his stunning first Masters win in 1997.
13 – Age when he became a scratch golfer.
14 – Tiger won his 14th major – the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines – in dramatic style after playing the tournament with a broken leg.
15 – His 15th and (so far?) final major came in the 2019 US Masters, 11 years on from his 14th.
16 – The 16th at Augusta was the scene of Tiger’s famous chip-in for birdie in the final round of his 2005 Masters win, Woods’ Nike ball pausing on the edge of the hole before toppling in.
17 – His age when he accepted a scholarship at Stanford University in California.
18 – His age when winning the first of three straight US Amateurs (youngest ever to win).
19 – Age when playing his first Masters. Tiger finished tied 41st and was top amateur.
20 – Tiger’s 20th PGA Tour win was the 2000 US Open which he won by a record-breaking 15 shots.
21 – Tiger became the youngest ever Masters winner at age 21, three months and 14 days).
22 – Tiger has won 22% of his PGA Tour starts (82 out of 359).
23 -The number of times he’s teed it up in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championships. He’s played the Masters 26 times.
24 – Age when he won the final three majors of 2000 – by a combined 23 shots!
25 – Age when he won the 2001 Masters to become the first player to hold all four professional championships at the same time.
26 – Age when winning the 2002 US Masters and US Open – his seventh and eighth majors.
27 – His lowest winning score to par when landing a PGA Tour event (his first: 27-under at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational.
28 – Age when extending his streak of no missed cuts to 133.
29 – Age when completing the career Grand Slam with victory in the 2005 Open Championship at St Andrews.
30 – Tiger’s back-nine score in round one of his 1997 Masters win.
31 – Number of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.
32 -Age when winning the 14th of his 15 majors – the 2008 US Open.
33 – Number of top fives in majors.
34 – Age when top scoring at a Ryder Cup for the only time (3pts at Celtic Manor in 2010).
35 – Age when scoring the winning point at the 2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.
36 – Age when banking a 74th PGA Tour win and surpassing Jack Nicklaus for second on the all-time list.
37 – Age when winning the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for an eighth time (tied record for a single event on the PGA Tour).
38 – Holes played to win his third and final US Amateur (he beat Steve Scott in the 1996 final).
39 – Number of straight cuts made in majors (1996 US Open to 2006 Masters): a record.
40 – Tiger’s front-nine score (4-over) in his 12-shot Masters win in 1997.
41 – Official number of DP World Tour wins
42 -Age when playing in his final Ryder Cup (lost all four matches at Le Golf National in 2018).
43 – Age when a) winning the 2019 Masters – his fifth Green Jacket and 15th major title – and b) tying Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories by winning the 2019 ZOZO Championship.
44 – Tiger has converted 44 times out of 46 when holding an outright 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.
45 – Age when playing PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. They finished second.
46 – Age when being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.
47 – Tiger was par or better in 47 consecutive rounds from the 2000 Byron Nelson to the end of the season.
48 – Tiger, as a three-year-old, shot 48 for nine holes at Navy Golf Club in California (the first time he broke 50).
49 – Tiger’s 49th PGA Tour win was the 2006 Open Championship at Hoylake – the last time he lifted the Claret Jug.
50 – His 50th birthday! Tiger was born on December 30, 1975 in Cypress, California.
Read next: Mighty Tiger Woods records that will NEVER be broken