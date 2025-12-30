Tiger Woods is regarded by many as the greatest golfer to ever walk the planet.

On December 30th, he celebrates his 50th birthday – a reminder to us all that time flies quickly.

To honour Tiger’s landmark, we list 50 facts that walk us through his incredible career.

1 – Tiger’s hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open. His ace at the iconic 16th hole in 1997 produced one of the biggest roars ever on a golf course.

2 – Tiger’s age when he appeared on the Mike Douglas Show, putting with Bob Hope.

3 – Number of Open Championship (2000, 2005, 2006) and US Open (2000, 2002, 2008) wins.

4 – Number of PGA Championship victories (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

5 – Number of Masters wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019).

6 – Tiger is the youngest of the six players to have completed the Grand Slam.

7 – His win streak on the PGA Tour (2006-2007). Only Sam Snead (11 in a row) has bettered it.

8 – Number of Ryder Cups Tiger has played in. He was on the winning side just once.

9 – Number of Presidents Cups Tiger has played in. He won seven.

10 – Tiger has 41 top 10s in his 95 majors (43% strike rate).

11 – Tiger shot 11-under to win his 11th PGA Tour event – the 1999 PGA Championship.

12 – Winning margin of his stunning first Masters win in 1997.

13 – Age when he became a scratch golfer.

14 – Tiger won his 14th major – the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines – in dramatic style after playing the tournament with a broken leg.

15 – His 15th and (so far?) final major came in the 2019 US Masters, 11 years on from his 14th.

16 – The 16th at Augusta was the scene of Tiger’s famous chip-in for birdie in the final round of his 2005 Masters win, Woods’ Nike ball pausing on the edge of the hole before toppling in.

17 – His age when he accepted a scholarship at Stanford University in California.

18 – His age when winning the first of three straight US Amateurs (youngest ever to win).

19 – Age when playing his first Masters. Tiger finished tied 41st and was top amateur.

20 – Tiger’s 20th PGA Tour win was the 2000 US Open which he won by a record-breaking 15 shots.

21 – Tiger became the youngest ever Masters winner at age 21, three months and 14 days).

22 – Tiger has won 22% of his PGA Tour starts (82 out of 359).

23 -The number of times he’s teed it up in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championships. He’s played the Masters 26 times.

24 – Age when he won the final three majors of 2000 – by a combined 23 shots!

25 – Age when he won the 2001 Masters to become the first player to hold all four professional championships at the same time.

26 – Age when winning the 2002 US Masters and US Open – his seventh and eighth majors.

27 – His lowest winning score to par when landing a PGA Tour event (his first: 27-under at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational.

28 – Age when extending his streak of no missed cuts to 133.

29 – Age when completing the career Grand Slam with victory in the 2005 Open Championship at St Andrews.

30 – Tiger’s back-nine score in round one of his 1997 Masters win.

31 – Number of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.

32 -Age when winning the 14th of his 15 majors – the 2008 US Open.

33 – Number of top fives in majors.

34 – Age when top scoring at a Ryder Cup for the only time (3pts at Celtic Manor in 2010).

35 – Age when scoring the winning point at the 2011 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

36 – Age when banking a 74th PGA Tour win and surpassing Jack Nicklaus for second on the all-time list.

37 – Age when winning the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for an eighth time (tied record for a single event on the PGA Tour).

38 – Holes played to win his third and final US Amateur (he beat Steve Scott in the 1996 final).

39 – Number of straight cuts made in majors (1996 US Open to 2006 Masters): a record.

40 – Tiger’s front-nine score (4-over) in his 12-shot Masters win in 1997.

41 – Official number of DP World Tour wins

42 -Age when playing in his final Ryder Cup (lost all four matches at Le Golf National in 2018).

43 – Age when a) winning the 2019 Masters – his fifth Green Jacket and 15th major title – and b) tying Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories by winning the 2019 ZOZO Championship.

44 – Tiger has converted 44 times out of 46 when holding an outright 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

45 – Age when playing PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie. They finished second.

46 – Age when being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022.

47 – Tiger was par or better in 47 consecutive rounds from the 2000 Byron Nelson to the end of the season.

48 – Tiger, as a three-year-old, shot 48 for nine holes at Navy Golf Club in California (the first time he broke 50).

49 – Tiger’s 49th PGA Tour win was the 2006 Open Championship at Hoylake – the last time he lifted the Claret Jug.

50 – His 50th birthday! Tiger was born on December 30, 1975 in Cypress, California.

Read next: Mighty Tiger Woods records that will NEVER be broken